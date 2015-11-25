CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Bad loans at Europe's banks still double U.S. level -regulator

(In NOV 24 story EBA corrects capital figure to 12 percent from
11.8 percent, paragraph 16)
By Steve Slater and Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 24 The scale of bad loans held by
banks in the European Union is "a major concern" and more than
double the level in the United States, despite an improvement in
recent years, the EU's banking regulator said on Tuesday.
Non-performing loans (NPL) across Europe's major banks
averaged 5.6 percent at the end of June, down from 6.1 percent
at the start of the year. But that compares with an average of
less than 3 percent in the United States and even lower in Asia,
according to the European Banking Authority (EBA).
The total of NPLs across Europe is about 1 trillion euros
($1.1 trillion), equivalent to the size of Spain's annual gross
domestic product (GDP) and 7.3 percent of the EU's GDP.
Tuesday's figures were the first time detailed data on NPLs,
defined as a loan that is more than 90 days overdue or where
problems are spotted earlier, have been released in Europe. The
EBA data covered 105 banks, spanning 20 EU countries and Norway.
Some 16.7 percent of loans at banks in Italy were designated
as NPLs, equivalent to 17.1 percent of the country's GDP.
Spain's banks had an average NPL ratio of 7.1 percent, or 15.8
percent of its GDP.
Banks in Cyprus fared even worse, with half of their loans
classified as bad, followed by Slovenia (28.4 percent), Ireland
(21.5 percent) and Hungary (18.9 percent).
"Although gradually improving, quality of assets remains a
major concern in the EU and an impediment to new lending and
banks' profitability, particularly in countries already under
economic stress," the EBA said.
Banks in Sweden had the lowest level of NPLs at an average
of 1.1 percent, followed by Norway (1.4 percent), Finland (1.7
percent), Britain (2.9 percent), the Netherlands (2.9 percent)
and Germany (3.4 percent).
The regulator said the scale of bad loans needed to be
tackled because banks typically lend more when their bad loans
are lower and their capital is higher, so reducing NPLs should
increase lending to companies and help Europe's recovery.
The findings were part of a 'transparency exercise'
conducted by the EBA this year, instead of a more intensive
'stress test' of lenders, aimed at shining a light on areas of
weakness.
Analysts are expected to use the data to conduct their own
number-crunching on banks to spot potential vulnerabilities or
what EBA calls imposing "market discipline" on lenders.
The regulator said European banks have shown improvement in
almost all other areas in recent years, including capital,
leverage ratios and profitability.
TURNING A CORNER?
There are signs the banking sector is turning a corner as
policymakers fret at how valuations of lenders in Europe lag
those of their U.S. rivals, which are stealing market share.
Profitability, as measured by return on regulatory capital,
improved to an average 9.1 percent at the end of June from zero
at the end of 2013. But that is still below the more than 10
percent banks believe is needed to cover the cost of capital on
a sustainable basis.
Some countries lag badly, with the return on capital in
Germany, the EU's biggest economy, at just 6.2 percent.
In other signs of improvement, the average core equity ratio
of capital to risk-weighted assets rose to 12.8 percent, from
9.7 percent at the end of 2011. The ratio dips to 12 percent
when applying all the new capital requirement rules.
This is well above mandatory minimums for even the biggest
banks.
Much of the increase is due to fresh capital rather than
cuts in lending, with total capital up by 232 billion euros
since 2011, equivalent to the GDP of Finland or Denmark.
The aggregate leverage ratio, a measure of capital to all
assets on a non-risk weighted basis, was 4.9 percent, well above
the current minimum of 3 percent that will be binding from 2018.
Global regulators are reviewing the minimum leverage ratio,
with banks betting on 4 percent or higher in Britain, the United
States and Switzerland.
($1 = 0.9398 euros)
(Editing by Mark Potter)