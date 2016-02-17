European banks' risky oil loans make investors edgy

* Slumping oil price may trigger losses, erode capital
* Large repayment milestones a few quarters away
* ING, StanChart, French lenders seen most at risk
By Danilo Masoni and Alistair Smout
MILAN/LONDON, Feb 17 Investors are growing
increasingly anxious about the exposure of European banks to the
oil sector, as a past credit binge threatens to lead to loan
losses that could be worth up to $18 billion.
Major banks ranging from ING to HSBC and
Deutsche Bank put big bets on oil when record crude
prices made even the most hazardous project look economically
viable. But over the past year and a half, oil has slumped to
near 12-year lows, spreading pain across financial markets.
Now with some energy projects facing the threat of being
shut down, banks may see the pain turning into losses or eating
into their capital strength.
The problem does not look confined to North America, where
energy exposure is greater and big banks such as Citigroup
and Bank of America have already disclosed billions in
provisions.
"Investor concerns have turned to Europe," said Michele
Pedroni, fund manager at SYZ Asset Management in Geneva. "The
problem could be painful, but even if there is limited
visibility for now it seems to be manageable."
Owners of European bank shares - already battered by other
worries, such as negative interest rates - will be watching as
the deadline for big loan repayments approach. Persistently low
oil prices could also worsen oil firms' creditworthiness.
Strategists at BNP Paribas estimate European banks have a
combined 400 billion euros ($445 billion) of loans to the energy
sector. A fifth are rated as high yield, possibly resulting in 6
billion euros of losses through defaults.
A surge in the cost of credit protection, through credit
default swaps, could also force banks to "mark to market" -
write down the value of the debt - potentially leading to higher
provisions for non-performing loans, the BNP Paribas team said.
European banking stocks have fallen 20 percent this
year, nearly twice as much the broader market, on fears about
slowing economic growth and record-low interest rates, as well
as concern over cheap oil.
"Valuations in many cases reflect risks from the energy and
commodity complex," said Morgan Stanley. It urged caution on
Standard Chartered, DNB, Credit Agricole
, Natixis, ING and ABN, with oil's
decline potentially cutting capital levels as much as 175 basis
points.
The oil price slump has added to concern over low inflation,
prompting the European Central Bank to cut rates, which in turn
is putting more pressure on bank margins.
Fund managers such as Veronika Pechlaner at Ashburton and
Enrico Vaccari at Consultinvest said focusing only on oil
exposure offers only a partial view of the ugly context in which
European banks are operating. But more disclosure over their
energy loan book would be welcome, they said.
Lenders in Europe have been less systematic than their U.S.
peers in announcing provisions, analyst and investors said.
ING said in February it had 4.8 billion euros of direct
exposure to oil firms, less than 1 percent of its customer
loans, providing some reassurance that the risks were
manageable.
Natixis last week took no oil-related provision for the last
quarter but forecast potential losses worth $250 million in
worst-case stress tests. BNP Paribas also indicated no further
provisioning was needed.
It will probably take time to figure out the extent of the
damage.
Bernstein analysts Nick Green and Johan De Mulder say crunch
time is still a few months away. Payments due on high-yield debt
will peak above $11 billion in the second and fourth quarter of
2017 and at $8 billion in the second quarter of 2016. They
estimate losses at European and UK banks of $13 billion and $5
billion respectively on their high-yield energy loans.
"Low oil prices aren't going away, and the risk is that
we'll have a slow burn of revelations and it will take a while
for the full picture to emerge," IG strategist Chris Weston
said.
($1 = 0.8988 euros)
