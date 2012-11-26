EU's Barnier seeks 'political will' on bank union - FT

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 26 European Union Commissioner
Michel Barnier called on the bloc's finance ministers to dispel
doubts about their "political will" to create a single bank
supervisor, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
In an interview with the newspaper, the commissioner also
expressed support for a cap on bankers' bonuses, criticised a
voting system favoured by the United Kingdom and suggested EU
law could eventually be changed to strengthen the banking union.
Ahead of a meeting of European finance ministers next week,
which will test the likelihood of a deal on banking union being
struck by the end of the year, Barnier emphasised the importance
of reassuring the "fragile" markets.
"Now is the time to decide," the commissioner said. "We need
to meet a deadline set by the heads of state. We need
a political decision and that is possible."