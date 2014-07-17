TABLE-Calender for European bank results

July 17 European banks will be under pressure at
upcoming results to reassure investors about the strength of
their balance sheets, after troubles at Portugal's BES
and a record $9 billion fine on BNP Paribas gave
shareholders a jolt.
Following is a calender showing when Europe's major banks
are due to report second-quarter results:
Nordea July 17
Handelsbanken July 17
Swedbank July 18
C.Suisse July 22
Sabadell July 24
Caixabank July 25
BES July 25
Bankia July 28
Deutsche Bank July 29
UBS July 29
BBVA July 30
Barclays July 30
Santander July 31
BNP Paribas July 31
Lloyds July 31
Intesa Sanpaulo Aug. 1
RBS Aug. 1
SocGen Aug. 1
HSBC Aug. 4
C.Agricole Aug. 5
Unicredit Aug. 5
StanChart Aug. 6
Commerzbank Aug. 7
(Compiling by Laura Noonan; Editing by David Holmes)