EU bank tests may miss trillion dollar risk - study

LONDON, Sept 10 Some European banks being
checked by regulators for signs of capital weakness may be
sitting on up to a trillion dollars of potentially unsafe assets
because their holdings of sovereign bonds are not being fully
risk assessed, a new study has found.
Post-financial crisis, banking watchdogs have regularly
submitted banks to an examination of their assets to ensure
they could withstand another shock to the global banking system.
But the last two so-called stress tests failed to scrutinise
banks' exposure to government bonds and despite criticism,
regulators still cannot fully assess these holdings because
international rules let banks consider them risk free.
The result, according to a new study that could have
implications for the credibility of the latest bank tests, is
that 64 of Europe's biggest banks may be holding a total of 806
billion euros ($1.04 trillion) of risk weighted assets that are
linked to sovereign bonds - rather than the zero amount that
regulators are counting on.
Risk weighted assets - gauging holdings according to their
likelihood of default - matters because the capital requirements
now demanded of banks post-financial crisis demand this rather
than a simple balance sheet snapshot. The refinement was
introduced by global banking watchdogs to make sure lenders were
acknowledging their real risk profile and putting aside enough
capital to cover any losses resulting from it.
In short, banks could pass the latest round of testing - the
results are due to be announced in October - and still have "too
little capital or at least too little excess capital (than if
they had to recognise the sovereign risk)," said Prof. Sascha
Steffen of Berlin's European School of Management and Technology
(ESMT), author of the study with Dr Josef Korte of the Goethe
University in Frankfurt.
The study is likely to be seized upon by critics of current
EU banking legislation.
The EU's treatment of banks' sovereign debt has been
castigated by the committee of international watchdogs that drew
up Basel, which intended to force banks to take a realistic
assessment of risk in their holdings - but also allowed bonds
issued by a bank's own country in the country's own currency to
be considered risk free. The logic was that countries could
print money to honour their own bonds, and likely would.
EU policymakers, with an eye on common market law, extended
those rules to allow banks to treat as risk free any sovereign
bonds issued by other EU countries. This was to encourage banks
to hold high levels of government debt and provide a stable
funding base for countries still grappling with massive deficits
- and also ensure banks had a high supply of liquid assets,
another objective of policy makers.
That, said Steffen, has created a situation that makes the
financial sector riskier. As a group, banks are too heavily
invested in sovereign bonds because they're all following the
EU's incentives and because "banks do accumulate too much risk
if they do not have to hold ...capital which reflects the
economic risks".
An ECB spokesman said the ECB would not apply a "risk
weighting" to sovereign bonds in its Asset Quality Review, an
assessment that runs parallel to the stress tests, but added:
"The stress tests...which are part of the exercise and which
will be taken into account in banks' capital needs, no longer
treat sovereign bonds as risk free."
The tests will consider banks' potential losses on sovereign
bonds - testing them to see whether for example they could
survive a 30 percent fall in the value of some Greek bonds.
NOT CONTAINED
Korte and Steffen's research suggests that the risk isn't
contained within countries. Of the banks they analysed, about a
third of the 'unrecognised' risk weighted assets were in respect
of investments in other countries' sovereign bonds.
This can leave a country with hidden exposure to another -
raising the prospect of another case like Cyprus, whose banks'
exposure to 5.8 billion euros of Greek debt triggered a crisis
that forced the island nation into a 10 billion-euro bailout
from Europe and the International Monetary Fund.
The banks with the highest levels of sovereign risk - as
calculated by the researchers - are from Spain and Italy.
Seven of the ten banks with the highest exposure declined to
comment on the research or their positions. Italy's UniCredit
, which had the second highest exposure, said it had
enough capital to cover its sovereign risk even though it did
not have to assign risk weightings for that purpose.
"Moreover our portfolio of sovereign exposures is well
geographically diversified," the bank said. "This enables UCG
(Unicredit) to face any stress scenario of this part of the book
with very high confidence levels."
Italy's Monte dei Paschi, which had the seventh
highest exposure, said its total sovereign bond holdings had
fallen by a third to 24 billion euros since June 2013. Spain's
Caixabank said it considered the study's risk weights
for Spanish debt "rather high", but that it still had excess
capital to deal with the study's imagined requirements.
NO RISK-FREE ASSETS?
In a sign that regulators are already aware of the problem,
the head of the European Central Bank's supervisory arm - which
takes powers over euro zone banks on Nov 4 - told Estonian
newspaper Aripaev recently that the financial crisis taught
Europe that there are no truly risk free assets.
"Even sovereign bonds are not risk free. We have to draw the
consequences of this in the European regulation as soon as
possible," Daniele Nouy said in comments published on Sept. 4.
However Nicolas Veron, an expert on banking regulation at
the Bruegel economic think-tank in Brussels and the Peterson
Institute in Washington DC, disagreed.
"Sovereign risk no longer exists in the euro zone. There
will never be a sovereign default after Greece, which was an
exceptional case. Spreads have narrowed because the market
consensus is that the next time a euro zone sovereign were to
have a problem, governments will find a way of bailing out the
sovereign," he said.
"On a 3-5 year horizon, that market consensus is very
robust. The authorities are right to test banks' sovereign debt
holdings for market risk and not for country default risk."
Opinion is divided on whether the regulators should dissuade
banks from holding sovereign bonds by assigning them a risk
weighting.
Nick Gartside, international chief investment manager at JP
Morgan Asset Management, said though treating sovereigns as risk
free was problematic, it also served a purpose.
"You need a risk-free asset from which you can price other
assets and government bonds is the starting point," he said,
adding that governments in developed countries usually had a
strong willingness and ability to pay their debts.
The fact that 2014 bank tests will consider banks' potential
losses on sovereign bonds might act as a deterrent to more
buying of government bonds, as might market conditions.
"The incentive will get lower now that yields are getting
compressed," said Gerard Moerman, head of rates and money
markets at Aegon Asset Management.
(1 US dollar = 0.7763 euro)
(With additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski in Brussels and
Paul Taylor in Paris; Editing by Sophie Walker)