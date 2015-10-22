Credit Suisse says to quit as bond primary dealer across Europe

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
LONDON Oct 22 Credit Suisse said on Thursday that it was giving up its role as primary dealer in all European bond markets, but would remain a primary dealer in the United States.
Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam said in a conference call with analysts on Thursday that he would scale back operations in Europe and Asia after announcing plans to boost its capital to meet stricter Swiss financial regulations.
Earlier on Thursday the UK Debt Management Office reported that Credit Suisse would resign as a primary dealer for British government bonds, effective from close of business on Friday. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, writing by David Milliken)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 France's finance minister has cautioned incoming U.S. President Donald Trump against taking unilateral steps to deregulate the U.S. financial industry, stressing the need for international coordination.