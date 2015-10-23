UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse quits as primary dealer for European government bonds

(Adds details and background on Credit Suisse decision)
LONDON Oct 22 Credit Suisse has said it will
give up its role as a primary dealer in all European government
bond markets in response to a growing burden of international
regulation.
Acting as a primary dealer in government bonds is
prestigious, allowing banks to take part in auctions and serving
as an entree to more lucrative work in debt syndications.
But tougher regulation since the financial crisis has made
it less profitable for banks, due to the extra capital they now
have to hold against possible losses.
Credit Suisse will continue to act as a primary dealer in
U.S. Treasuries, but the exit from European government bond
markets is one of the most concrete examples of the investment
banking cuts that its chief executive had said would be needed.
New Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam said on
Wednesday that the bank would need to raise 6 billion Swiss
francs ($6.16 billion) from investors, slim down its investment
bank and cut jobs.
His announcement came hours before Switzerland's central
bank outlined tough new capital requirements for Credit Suisse
and its rival UBS and Credit Suisse to protect the
economy from a major banking collapse.
On Thursday, Britain's government debt issuance agency
announced that Credit Suisse was resigning as a primary dealer
in British government bonds, effective from the end of Friday --
the first dealer to give up its role since State Street in
December 2011.
A Credit Suisse spokesman subsequently said the company was
also resigning all other European primary dealer roles, and
would give up market-making activity too -- a move Credit Suisse
had been privately considering for some time.
No information on specific job losses was immediately
available.
Robert Stheeman, chief executive of the UK Debt Management
Office, had previously said increased regulation had reduced
liquidity in the British government bond market, increasing the
risk of bond auctions failing to attract enough demand.
($1 = 0.9740 Swiss francs)
