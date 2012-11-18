INSIGHT-Facing austerity, Europe's bureaucrats chafe

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Nov 18 Workers protesting austerity on
the streets of southern Europe weren't to know it, but earlier
this month there was also a strike at the heart of the European
Union - by bureaucrats fighting possible cuts.
For an increasing number of Europeans, cuts in Brussels are
what is needed.
The European capital has told member states to reduce
spending, but as millions in Spain, Portugal and Greece feel the
pain in pay, pensions, and social services, people are looking
to the centre and finding what looks like fat.
Britain has led the way. Newspapers there have for decades
carped at cosy 'eurocrats', as they call Europe's civil
servants. Prime Minister David Cameron need only mention the EU
and generous spending to produce a sea of nods and chants of
"hear, hear!" around parliament.
"We can't have European spending going up and up and up when
we're having to make difficult decisions in so many different
areas," Cameron told reporters at the last summit of EU leaders
in October, going on to express his frustration at the salaries
of civil servants in Brussels.
Now, doubts are mounting in other member states. Such
concerns have held up talks over the EU's long-term budget, a
financial programme worth more than 1 trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) over the next seven years. EU leaders hope to reach a
deal at a summit on Nov. 22-23.
The problem is that governments from Helsinki to Madrid are
freezing spending or cutting it by 5 percent or more a year, but
the European Commission has asked for a 6 percent increase over
2014-2020. An influential group of eight EU countries, including
Germany and France as well as Britain, wants the Commission to
save between 5 and 15 billion euros over the period.
The Commission argues that it has already made cuts. But in
politics, symbolism matters, and numerous examples appear to
contradict the claims of restraint:
- The European Parliament shifts its base once a month from
Brussels to Strasbourg in France, at an annual cost of 180
million euros ($230 million).
- The European Council, which represents member states, is
building a new 'Europa' headquarters right next door to its
existing marble-and-glass building, at a cost of 310 million
euros.
- The European Court of Auditors, another EU institution,
announced on Nov. 6 that 4 percent of spending in the last EU
budget had been "irregular", although this was largely due to
mismanagement by member states.
- EU civil servants get generous health and pension benefits
and free private education for their children in Brussels' leafy
neighbourhoods.
- EU institutions have cellars stocked with nearly 47,000
bottles of red, white and sparkling wine with a total value of
515,000 euros, according to a response to questions from German
Member of the European Parliament Martin Ehrenhauser.
Cayo Lara, the leader of Spain's left-wing Izquierda Unida
party, puts it succinctly: "While Brussels applauds, Spain
bleeds," he said.
Until the financial crisis hit, polls by EU opinion monitor
Eurobarometer showed Europeans liked the EU significantly more
than their own governments. But the latest, published in May,
showed just 31 percent trusted the EU - the lowest level ever,
and just three points above trust in national governments.
"The EU started out with the best of intentions," said
Memnon Prokopiou, 76, a retired lawyer, leaning on a walking
stick in central Athens. "But its leaders need to show more
solidarity to the people of the south. There is huge inequality
in Europe and they are responsible for this."
PRE-EMPTIVE CUTS
Cameron is under pressure at home, and finds a convenient
and familiar scapegoat in Brussels. Hitting out at EU spending
casts him in a role played with success by Margaret Thatcher, a
Conservative predecessor who in 1984 famously won a rebate after
threatening to halt payments to the EU budget.
Britain, Cameron said in October, had cracked down on
central administration, "and we need to see in the budget
proposals that sort of rigorous approach."
The bill for Brussels is not actually enormous. The entire
cost of running the EU and all its development, aid, research
and subsidy programmes amounts to only 1 percent of the bloc's
gross domestic product. In most member states, government
spending takes up nearer 40-50 percent of GDP.
Administration is just 6 percent of the EU budget, and there
is evidence the Commission has cut back. Officials say they
began tightening their belts long before the crisis. A fraud and
cronyism scandal in 1999, which forced all the EU's
commissioners to resign, triggered a shake-up of how the
institution and its administration is run.
"Unlike the member states, we didn't wait for a crisis,"
says Antony Gravilli, the Commission's spokesman for
administration and related costs.
From 2004, entry-level pay was lowered, officials had to
contribute more to pensions and tax, and automatic pay rises
were capped. The Commission started to employ contract staff who
do not receive the EU's full benefits and now make up 20 percent
of its 33,000-strong workforce.
The changes triggered a decline in the purchasing power of
EU officials, according to figures provided by the Commission.
Now it says it doesn't pay enough to attract as many qualified
staff from richer western European countries as it needs. The
Commission has proposed to peg its administrative costs to
inflation for five years, and aims to cut staff by 1 percent a
year, saying this will help save one billion euros by 2020.
Felix Geradon, 53, a translator at the Council who helped
lead the recent strike, said EU institutions wouldn't be able to
function properly after significant cuts. He is planning another
strike for Wednesday.
He said politicians seeking EU budget cuts were mainly out
to please domestic political audiences, but top officials in
Brussels could learn from ministers in countries such as France
who have taken pay cuts: "There could, or should, be gestures
from the top of our institutions."
THE SALARY STUDY
Even though the European Commission has cut administrative
costs, a little-known study carried out on its behalf suggests
EU pay is still broadly better than for officials in most member
states.
The study, prepared for the Commission by management
consultants in 2009 but not published before now, compared net
pay and conditions in the Commission with that of 26 other
organisations, many of which declined to be named, but which
included NATO.
It found EU officials in general did much better than all
but the most senior national civil servants, though they were
less well paid than people in international organisations. A
married financial officer at the Commission is paid between
45,000 euros and 105,000 euros, compared with between 18,000
euros and just under 50,000 on average in a national civil
service, the report said.
The study did not include the salaries of contract staff at
the Commission, and the Commission said it did not publish the
results because the consultants had not unearthed enough
comparative data.
Comparison is complicated. Changes in EU civil servants' pay
are dictated by a formula based on what public officials in
member states earn. The EU pay moves in line with the average,
but lags by a year. That meant EU staffers were due a raise last
year, just as some national officials were suffering cuts.
Britain, France and Germany have refused to grant the
formula-based increases. The Commission has taken them to the
EU's top court, the European Court of Justice. The case is
pending.
"In politics you need visible gestures, and there should be
some more of these," said Stephan Keukeleire, a professor of
politics at the University of Leuven who is a specialist in
European policy.
OBRIGADO
Cyprus holds the rotating presidency of the EU. It has
proposed cutting at least 50 billion euros from the next
long-term budget by reducing administrative costs. There appears
to be broad agreement among member states that this will be the
deal hammered out later this week.
In May, Open Europe, a London-based think-tank which is
sceptical of Brussels, suggested cuts to reduce the total EU
budget by 30 percent. These would come partly in development and
agricultural subsidies that it says are ineffective, and partly
from scrapping projects it believes are not needed.
One of these, the Committee of the Regions, has an 80
million euro budget to provide a voice for sub-national
authorities from places such as Catalonia.
Another project the think-tank would scrap is the House of
European History, a museum being built in Brussels on the
initiative of the European Parliament. It will feature exhibits
on postwar history and is scheduled for completion in 2015 at a
cost of more than 50 million euros.
"The EU operates in a sort of bubble," says Open Europe
researcher Pawel Swidlicki. "There's less accountability to the
public." Nations with directly elected governments can pressure
governments to rethink costly schemes, he says.
Probably Europe's most bizarre set-up is the 500-million
euro parliament building in Strasbourg. The parliament's 754
members meet 12 times a year there, even though they also have a
complex in Brussels.
Each time the parliament moves to Strasbourg, more than
5,000 people travel the 350 km (217 miles) from Brussels, many
of them in two specially laid-on high-speed trains or on charter
flights. A lorry picks up a trunk of documents from each
lawmaker's Brussels office on Friday evening and delivers it to
his or her office in Strasbourg's gleaming, glass parliament by
Monday morning.
The arrangement drives many parliamentarians nuts.
"I've yet to go to a meeting in my constituency where
someone doesn't say, 'Why on earth do you still go to Strasbourg
and Brussels?'" says Edward McMillan-Scott, the British leader
of a campaign to abolish the Strasbourg seat. He commissioned a
2011 study that put its total cost at 180 million euros a year.
But the system is written into the EU's treaties.
This year, parliament cut back one trip. France said that
was against EU treaties, and Paris took the parliament to the
European Court of Justice. A preliminary opinion sided with the
French, and a final judgment is expected in the next few weeks.
Not everyone is complaining. At Strasbourg's Chez Yvonne, a
restaurant, the takings go up 30 percent when parliament comes
to town.
The president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel
Barroso, who is a former prime minister of Portugal, is a
regular, according to manager Julien de Valmigere. He produces a
hand-written note from Barroso.
"Obrigado!" it reads - Portuguese for thanks.