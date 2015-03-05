Europe firms may draw fire by joining buyback boom

* ECB stimulus, big cash piles to encourage stock buybacks
* $8 billion of new buybacks announced this year
* Europe unlikely to match huge U.S. buyback levels
* But same criticism likely to arise if appetite grows
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, March 5 European companies are likely to
join a boom in share buybacks as central bank cash floods the
economy, risking criticism that they are recycling capital
rather than investing to promote growth.
European firms are already cheering financial markets by
increasingly following their U.S. counterparts in returning cash
to investors, propping up their share prices while the euro zone
economy remains sluggish.
But with the European Central Bank starting a 1 trillion
euro stimulus programme on Monday, political pressure will
probably grow on companies to use ultra-cheap funding for
creating jobs rather than simply buying back their own shares.
In the United States, years of Federal Reserve stimulus
aimed at reviving the real economy led to the wave of share
buybacks while firms neglected capital expenditure (capex).
Few people expect European firms to match the staggering
sums in the United States, where over $2 trillion of stock was
bought back between 2009 and 2014, according to Reuters data.
Nevertheless, about $8 billion worth of buybacks have already
been announced by a dozen European companies this year,
including ABInbev and ASML.
That appetite is likely to keep growing: European firms have
over $1.5 trillion in cash on their balance sheets and few
obvious places to reinvest it to earn a return. Borrowing costs
are already at record lows relative to their earnings power, and
with the ECB set to depress rates further with its quantitative
easing (QE) programme, buybacks are an easy answer.
If the United States is any guide, big buybacks will attract
criticism. A report by Barclays from September found that, even
though capex remained the top form of U.S. cash-flow spending,
the rate of growth of buybacks had far outstripped capex and
this meant less cash was being reinvested for growth.
"The debate over corporate spending will increase,
especially in Europe, where there is more of an attempt to
balance both government and the private sector," said Martin
Schulz, portfolio manager at Cleveland, Ohio-based PVC Capital
Advisors.
"With QE, the average voter thinks they are going to get all
this free money ... There's the expectation that corporations
are going to reinvest cash. The political pressure will grow."
French companies got a taste of this last year, when
President Francois Hollande told Le Monde newspaper that bosses
should use tax credits to reinvest and hire instead of paying
out dividends to shareholders.
CAPEX DECLINE
Capex has by no means evaporated; for example French
retailer Carrefour said on Thursday it would lift
capital spending in 2015 to cement a revival in its European
hypermarkets. But as a proportion of net sales, capex has
declined globally since the 1990s, according to a 2013 OECD
paper.
In the United States, dividend payouts and share buybacks
rose more than 40 percent between 2010 and 2013, eclipsing capex
and effectively turning firms into "giant capital recyclers",
according to a Citi research paper in 2014.
By contrast, a survey by the U.S. Industrial Research
Institute found that more than two thirds of laboratory and R&D
leaders expected little to no change in their budgets in 2015.
While one might have expected more spending on mergers and
takeovers, Barclays' figures suggest most of the rebound in U.S.
deal-making after the financial crisis was paid for in stock,
with the cash component declining.
But European firms won't necessarily become giant capital
recyclers, borrowing funds just to buy back shares, in large
numbers.
Apart from the biggest corporations, most rely on bank
borrowing to raise debt and European lenders are less likely to
have the capacity to fund buybacks that do nothing to boost
future profits than the bond market, where many U.S. firms get
cash.
"The way QE is going to be transmitted over here is very
different ... The corporate debt market is significantly
smaller," said Tim Crockford, portfolio manager at Hermes
Investment Management.
Executives' pay is also less tied up in stock options than
in the United States, investors say, making another factor that
might discourage a buyback frenzy in Europe.
However, European buyback volumes remain well below their
pre-crisis peak - totalling $38.3 billion in 2014 versus $157.8
billion in 2007 - giving scope for growth. Lucrative
reinvestment opportunities are also likely to take more time to
find and win board approval while the economy remains weak.
"In Europe, we are not yet in a phase where we will see the
use of balance-sheet (spending) on capex," said Valentijn van
Nieuwenhuijzen, head of multi-asset investing at ING Investment
Management. "The exception may be Germany, which is in a
different phase of recovery. In the rest of Europe, a move into
capex will be at least a couple of years away."
