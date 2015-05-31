Six European energy companies seek U.N. help for carbon pricing system -FT

May 31 Europe's six largest oil and gas
companies, including Royal Dutch Shell and Britain's BP
Plc, have united together in seeking help from the United
Nations to stop global warming, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
The companies asked for direct talks with the United Nations
and governments on creating a global carbon pricing system ahead
of U.N. climate talks in Paris in December. (on.ft.com/1eKkOaA)
"We owe it to future generations to seek realistic, workable
solutions to the challenge of providing more energy while
tackling climate change," the FT quoted the companies' chief
executives as saying in a letter to the newspaper explaining
their plan.
The group of six companies, which include France's Total SA
, Norway's Statoil, Italy's Eni and
Britain's BG Group, argue that avoiding the use of coal
to generate electricity would help reduce carbon emissions, the
newspaper said.
The business daily said the companies' chief executives had
written on Friday to the U.N.'s top climate official, Christiana
Figueres, asking for direct meetings with the U.N. and willing
governments to discuss an international carbon scheme.
"We have important areas of interest in and contributions
to make to creating and implementing a workable approach to
carbon pricing," the newspaper quoted the chief executives as
saying.
The companies said that to encourage climate-friendly
investments, governments should launch carbon pricing measures,
such as the EU's emission trading system, the newspaper said.
The paper said ExxonMobil and Chevron, the
two largest U.S. oil producers, last week had opted out of
joining any European initiative to forge a common position on
global warming.
Reuters reported last week that around 200 governments are
set to sign a global deal at the U.N. meeting in Paris in six
months.
The governments will meet at a conference in Paris from Nov.
30 to Dec. 11 to agree on a deal to slow global warming.
Royal Dutch Shell, Britain's BP Plc and BG group could not
be reached immediately for comments outside regular business
hours. France's Total, Italy's Eni and Norway's Statoil could
not be reached immediately either.
The United Nations could not be reached immediately outside
regular business hours.
