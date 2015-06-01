UPDATE 3-Europe's top oil firms jointly call for carbon pricing

(Adds comments from Exxon, Chevron)
By Ron Bousso and Susanna Twidale
LONDON, June 1 Europe's top oil and gas
companies urged governments around the world to introduce a
pricing system for carbon emissions, as governments meet in
Bonn, Germany, on Monday to work on a U.N. deal to fight climate
change.
Criticised for not doing enough to tackle climate change,
the chief executives of BG Group, BP, Eni
, Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil and
France's Total said carbon pricing "would reduce
uncertainty and encourage the most cost-effective ways of
reducing carbon emissions widely."
In a joint statement, the companies acknowledged "the
current trend" in greenhouse gas emissions is too high to meet
the United Nation's target for limiting global warming by no
more than 2 degrees.
"Our industry faces a challenge: we need to meet greater
energy demand with less CO2. We are ready to meet that challenge
and we are prepared to play our part," the leaders of the six
companies said.
"We firmly believe that carbon pricing will discourage high
carbon options and reduce uncertainty that will help stimulate
investments in the right low-carbon technologies and the right
resources at the right pace."
NOTABLE ABSENTEES
U.S. oil majors ExxonMobil and Chevron chose
not to take part in the initiative, an industry source said.
Exxon said it was aware of the letter. Like Chevron, Exxon
said it works with the International Petroleum Industry
Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA), a trade group,
to develop a common position for climate change mitigation.
"It's clear that there is a difference of views on each side
of the Atlantic," Patrick Pouyanne, Total's Chief Executive,
told reporters during a news briefing.
He said he and his counterparts from BP, Shell and Statoil
had once met at a roundtable in Oslo and agreed on the European
initiative.
"Instead of waiting for the smallest common denominator, we
got convinced it was worth making a commitment as European oil
majors, as we command a significant share of the oil market,
without necessarily waiting for an American to come on board."
Pouyanne said he was in talks with the two U.S. oil majors
however and that he hoped that one of them would join the
European initiative quickly.
In May, Ken Cohen, Exxon's head of public policy, wrote a
blog that said a "revenue-neutral carbon tax," a scheme that
shares similarities with carbon pricing, would be better at
reducing greenhouse gas emissions than mandates.
The letter from the European companies was first published
by the Financial Times on Sunday.
Climate Group, a non-profit advocacy, urged the world's
biggest economies to respond positively to the initiative.
"This is a symbolic moment, and demonstrates an important if
not universal shift. It reflects a growing realisation within
influential sectors of the fossil fuel industry of a need to
adapt to both market and climate realities," Mark Kenber,
Climate Group chief executive, said in a statement.
Setting a price for each ton of carbon that emitters produce
is meant to encourage companies to adopt cleaner technologies
and shift away from using fossil fuels, primarily coal.
China is the world's biggest carbon emitter.
The U.N. and World Bank have been strong advocates for
policies that shift the responsibility to polluters to pay for
carbon emissions.
"Business used to wait for governments for policy
perfection, they are no longer waiting. They are moving forward,
providing support and encouragement to national and
international actions, because addressing climate change is
their best policy for business continuity," Christiana Figueres,
head of the U.N. climate change secretariat, said at a carbon
market event in Barcelona last week.
According to a report published by the World Bank last week
40 nations and over 20 cities, states and regions now have a
price on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, covering around 12
percent of annual global greenhouse gas emissions, or the
equivalent of nearly 7 billion tonnes of CO2.
The value of global schemes to price carbon, including
trading schemes and taxes, totaled almost $50 billion as of
April 1, the World Bank said.
Governments from more than 190 nations from June 1 to June
11 will work towards streamlining a draft text of a U.N. deal to
fight climate change due to be agreed in Paris in
December.
(Additional reporting by Anna Driver in Houston, Ernest
Scheyder in North Dakota, Michel Rose in Paris; Rishika Sadam in
Bengaluru; editing by Terry Wade, Jason Neely, Louise Heavens
and Bernard Orr)