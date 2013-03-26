Chill in car sales spreads to northern Europe

* Car sales in Germany, Netherlands and Nordics weakening
* Consumers putting off big purchases due to euro crisis
* Used-car sales, repairs keeping some dealers afloat
By Sarah Marsh and Gilbert Kreijger
BERLIN/AMSTERDAM, March 26 Snow is piled high on
the cars in a deserted dealership in Berlin, and it is not just
the stubborn wintry weather that is gnawing at salesman Mustafa
Kosak, shivering at his desk in a portable office.
"Sales were drastically down in January, February; sometimes
we are happy just to cover our overheads," said Kosak, 38,
wrapped up in a big overcoat.
The chill in cars sales has spread from southern Europe,
where the worst of the euro zone debt crisis is crippling
economies, to the north, including the region's biggest car
market, Germany.
New car sales have dropped 10 percent in 2013 so far this
year in Germany, nearly 30 percent in the Netherlands and 14.8
percent in Sweden. The only major northern European market that
offered a glimmer of hope was Britain, where sales rose last
year to their highest since 2008 and jumped 7.9 percent this
February alone.
New car sales in Europe dropped to a 17-year low in 2012 as
disposable incomes, particularly in the south, were squeezed by
rising prices, subdued wages and government austerity measures.
But the market in northern Europe, where economic
performance has been stronger, had held up better. The German
economy is expected to grow this quarter, while wages are
rising, and unemployment is near its lowest level since
reunification more than two decades ago.
But as the euro zone crisis drags on, consumers in the north
are growing cautious about making big purchases.
Car sales had already slipped a little last year, even as
private consumption rose in Germany and the Netherlands.
"The problem is the German mentality; we want security, so
if we're concerned something bad might be around the corner,
we'd prefer to be cautious and save up rather than spend," said
Christian Giebler, a 31-year old salesman at a Peugeot showroom
in Berlin, who this year has sold just half the number of cars
he did during the same period last year.
"At the end of the day, our caution just leaves the economy
kaput," he said. Peugeot new car sales in Germany fell
35.1 percent in February, and the dealership was empty.
Premium brands Mercedes, Porsche and
BMW, whose sales rose 4.9 percent in the first two
months of the year, are faring better in Germany than volume
producers such as Ford, Volkswagen and the
French makers.
Tino Richard, who has managed a used car dealership in
Berlin for 10 years, said he was only selling cars at prices up
to 15,000 euros, "a sum that customers can still keep track of".
"Given the crisis, they are simply not taking any risks, and
certainly don't want to take on debt," he said, decked out in
woolly hat and bodywarmer among cars gleaming in the snow.
He noted nearly 40 percent of his business came from exports
three years ago, including to southern Europe, but that had
shrivelled to 10 percent.
Bitterly cold weather since the start of 2013 has done
nothing to lift the consumer mood. Dealers said buyers would
arrange a test-drive but then cancel due to the snowfall.
Per Avander, chief executive of Bilia, the
biggest car retail group in the Nordic region, active in Sweden,
Norway and Denmark, said a greater share of sales was nowadays
coming from corporate rather than private clients.
The market has typically been split 50-50 between private
and corporate customers, but in 2012 the market swung to about
two thirds corporate.
He expected some growth in the overall car market this year
in Norway, flat sales in Sweden and the weakest figures from
Denmark. All these economies are expected to grow moderately
this year.
WEAKEST IN DECADES
Demand in northern Europe is still strong relative to
southern Europe, where it has collapsed.
"The market in Germany had almost moved back to pre-crisis
levels last year, whereas in Spain it is less than half that,
and in Italy, sales fell away drastically to half previous
levels," said Jonathon Poskitt at LMC Automotive market
forecasters.
"We are forecasting the German market down 2 to 3 percent
for the full year - heavily down for the first couple of months
but less so thereafter because last year's second half was
weak."
But some northern European car markets are in rapid decline.
The outlook is particularly grim in the Netherlands, where the
economy, unlike Germany's, is set to shrink in 2013.
Dutch unemployment has risen to an 18-year high, while
consumers' willingness to buy products reached the lowest point
in February since consumer confidence data was launched in 1986.
With a 14.8 percent drop in 2012, the sale of cars, motor
cycles, mopeds and bikes to consumers in the Netherlands, the
euro zone's fifth largest car market, fell at the fastest pace
year-on-year of all product categories, data from the Dutch
statistics office CBS showed last month.
The decline compared with a 0.8 percent overall rise in
consumer spending.
"It's the worst it's been since the 1980s," said Wimbart De
Buijzer, who runs a dealership in Amsterdam's young, trendy Old
West neighbourhood. Extra repair work was the only compensation.
"People are keeping their cars going longer, spending money
on repair work rather than buying new vehicles."
Mass-market manufacturers lost an estimated $7 billion in
Europe in 2012, Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne
said at the Geneva car show this month.
Some carmakers are cutting back European production capacity
to stem the losses. Ford for example is closing three plants,
including its Genk factory in Belgium.
Weak figures in Europe contrast with markets further afield.
The U.S. market has bounced back in recent months amid signs of
a brightening economy, with car sales up nearly 4 percent in
February, and Asian markets have generally remained robust.
Dealers said it did not help that Europe was a mature
market, where younger consumers were ever more environmentally
aware and opting for car-sharing and public transport.
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
In Germany, more are turning to used cars. Data from the
Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) shows sales of used cars
up 2 percent in January and February.
"I bought a used car rather than a new car in order to avoid
the huge value loss that you suffer as buyer of a new car in the
first six months," said one 37-year old businessman from Munich,
who had just taken ownership of a three-year old BMW 330d
Touring.
Last year, too, when revenue from new cars sales was down 8
percent, used car sales rose 5.8 percent and servicing revenues
were up 3.2 percent, according to the German Federation for
Motor Trades and Repairs (ZDK).
A controversial sales practice called "self-registration" -
selling to carmakers and dealers - which last year inflated new
car sales statistics - has also fuelled the sales of used cars
at the start of 2013.
Nearly three in every 10 new vehicles in Germany last year
were self-registered, and these now have to be shifted at
discounts that can reach as low as a third of the list price.
"Last year we saw very high discounts and self-registrations
such that the sales figures were artificially very high, and it
was clear that couldn't go on," says Peter Fuss, an analyst at
Ernst & Young's Global Automotive Center.
"At some point, the air has to be let out of the market," he
said. Self-registrations were down 1.8 percent in Germany in the
first two months of 2013, according to the ZDK.
Fuss said he nonetheless expected the auto market to remain
stable overall this year while there was no recession in
Germany.
The chief executive of German luxury carmaker Daimler
told a news conference earlier this month that he
expected "an improvement in the second half of the year".
Rolf Buerkl of GfK market research group also said all
underlying economic trends suggested car sales in Germany should
"overcome this weak phase in the near future".
One German car dealer, who declined to be named for fear of
alarming customers of his 20-year old dealership, said that in
the meantime he was worried about his livelihood.
"We can only hope that when the good weather returns with
spring, and as wages rise, people will be in a better mood to
buy cars again," said the 46-year old.