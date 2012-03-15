UPDATE 1-Euro zone's car market shrinks 12 pct in Feb -ACEA

* Established European brands like Renault, Opel lose
* Koreans continue grabbing greater share of market
FRANKFURT, March 15 The euro zone's car
market continued its decline in February, shrinking 11.8 percent
from a year-earlier, even though the month was a day longer due
to the leap year, the European auto industry group ACEA said on
Thursday.
New car registrations in the 17 countries using the single
currency fell to 743,783 vehicles in February, largely weighed
down by poor demand in major markets such as France and Italy.
South Korean manufacturers continued to expand their share
of the lucrative western European car market at the expense of
established brands like Renault, Peugeot,
Opel and Fiat.
All four traditional European brands saw new car
registrations drop by 19 percent or more last month. Toyota
lagged only slightly with a decline of 18 percent.
Meanwhile Hyundai's registrations grew by more
than 5 percent in a shrinking market, raising its share by half
a point to 3.2 percent.
Its smaller Korean affiliate Kia saw demand rise
by nearly 40 percent. This gave it a 2.3 percent slice of the
market, nearly a full point more than in February 2011.
General Motors' Korean-built Chevrolets also enjoyed a
boost, increasing 17 percent in the month and expanding its
share slightly to 1.5 percent.
To see a table of European new car registrations broken down
by brands, please click on: