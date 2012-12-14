Honeywell, Dupont auto coolant safe to use -engineering group

* 13 automakers contributed to new safety study
* Earlier Daimler test showed fire hazard, toxic gas
* SAE to issue risk assessment in mid-February
By Christiaan Hetzner
BERLIN, Dec 14 An air-conditioning refrigerant
that has been criticized as potentially unsafe to car
passengers is actually safe to use, according to preliminary
results released by an influential automotive engineering
association on Friday.
The coolant, known as HFO-1234yf, has been at the center of
a heated dispute between German carmaker Daimler AG
and U.S. conglomerate Honeywell International Inc.
Honeywell and Dupont both make the new refrigerant,
which also happens to be the only product of its kind that meets
the new European Union climate guidelines.
Daimler had prompted the recent study after simulated crash
tests in August found that a mixture of the refrigerant and
air-conditioning compressor oil released under the hood of a car
could ignite on the hot surface of an engine, releasing a deadly
gas.
The Daimler test sent the industry, and Brussels, scrambling
to figure out whether years of tests that showed the new product
to be perfectly safe could have been flawed.
Honeywell and Dupont are deeply invested in the success of
the new refrigerant.
Initial results of tests conducted by 13 major auto
manufacturers and compiled and vetted by the SAE International,
formerly known as the Society of Automotive Engineers, were
issued on Friday.
Daimler, whose flagship premium brand is Mercedes-Benz, was
one of the 13 automakers involved in the testing.
The SAE International said preliminary results show there is
no reason to change its previous stance that HFO-1234yf is safe
to use in automobiles.
The SAE is expected to issue its completed risk assessment
in mid-February and will publish the new findings by the end of
the second quarter in 2013.
DAIMLER UNCONVINCED
"To date, the majority of the (automakers) involved in the
new (research) do not believe that any of the new information
reviewed will lead to a change in the overall risk assessment,"
the SAE International said.
Outside of Daimler, the SAE said, no other automaker
provided "information that would suggest a concern for the safe
use" of the new refrigerant.
The issue is controversial as the entire auto industry has
been on its way to rolling out the new refrigerant in the
European Union starting in January, as part of an EU directive
banning refrigerants now used, which the EU says create high
levels of greenhouse gas emissions.
Were other carmakers to discover that the refrigerant mix is
combustible at certain engine operating temperatures, then
regulators as well as public opinion might force them to find a
new, more expensive and technically complicated solution to
meeting the EU directive.
Daimler indicated that the new research does not alter its
stance against the use of HFO-1234yf.
"This preliminary opinion from a continuing investigation of
SAE is based primarily on assumptions and does not reflect what
our tests showed repeatedly," a spokesman for Daimler said,
adding that Mercedes-Benz would still not use the substance.