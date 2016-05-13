European car sales up 9 pct in April, VW brand back to growth

MILAN May 13 European car sales rose 9 percent
in April, industry data showed on Friday, with nearly all auto
manufacturers recording sales increases and Volkswagen's
namesake brand back to growth despite its diesel
emissions scandal.
New passenger car registrations in the European Union and
European Free Trade Association increased to 1.3 million
vehicles last month, according to the Brussels-based Association
of European Carmakers (ACEA).
"The EU passenger car market posted strong results again,
marking the 32nd consecutive month of growth," the industry
group said in a statement.
"This is the highest result in volume terms since April
2008, just before the economic crisis hit the automotive
industry."
European car sales returned to annual growth in 2014 after a
six-year slump during which registrations fell to their lowest
in decades. Demand has been growing each month since as an
improvement in consumer confidence, retail incentives and new
product launches lured customers back to the showrooms.
Last month's growth was mainly driven by German carmakers
Daimler and BMW, rising 21.6 percent and
11.7 percent, respectively, thanks to the popularity of their
Mercedes and MINI brands, and by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)
.
Registrations from the FCA stable jumped 13.6 percent,
boosted by strong sales of Jeeps, with European registrations of
the SUV brand rising 21.8 percent in April.
Overall group sales at Volkswagen, Europe's biggest
carmaker, rose 5.3 percent and demand for its core brand was
back in growth, rising 2.6 percent in April after dipping 1.6
percent the previous month.
However, the group's market share in the region slipped to
25.4 percent from 26.2 percent as it continued to pay the price
of its diesel emissions test-rigging scandal.
Other mass market brands grew, but at a single-digit rate,
with deliveries from France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and
Renault <RENA.PA up 5.6 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively,
and those from U.S. group Ford rising 4 percent.
Registrations from the Opel Group, the European division of
General Motors, grew 6.6 percent.
All five major national markets recorded sales increases
last month, led by Spain, where registrations jumped 21.2
percent, followed by Italy, where sales were up 11.5 percent.
In the first four months of the year, European registrations
increased 8.3 percent to 5.25 million vehicles, ACEA added.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)