Western European car sales rise 3.9 pct in June -LMC

PARIS, July 4 Western European car sales rose 3.9 percent in June, according to industry data collated by LMC Automotive, as a market rebound in southern Europe offset weaker demand in Germany.

Sales advanced to 1.15 million vehicles, the automotive data provider said on Friday, completing a first-half gain of 5.4 percent for the region.

Europe is steadily recovering from a prolonged auto-market slump that saw demand plumb two-decade lows last year.

The June gain lifted car sales so far this year to an annualised rate of 11.93 million, LMC said, a 3.3 percent increase on the 11.54 million registrations recorded in 2013.

LMC's data is based on national registrations published this week in 13 of 17 western European countries and estimates for the remaining four: Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg and Switzerland.

German registrations dipped 2 percent in June, the country's VDA auto industry association said on Wednesday, while Spain posted strong gains and France's sales recovery gathered pace. (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)