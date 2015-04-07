Battered by currency swings, European firms unpick global production model

(Repeats story from Monday)
* Currency volatility hurts global supply models
* So firms seek local market presence over economy of scale
* Volvo, Asos, SABMiller among firms pursuing natural hedges
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, April 6 A dramatic fall in the euro has
created an opportunity for European manufacturers to enjoy cheap
production costs at the bases from which they can supply world
markets.
But after months of sharp shifts in foreign currencies, many
of these companies are simultaneously reworking strategy in the
hope that by the time of the next sudden tilt they will be
operating in more diverse local markets around the world.
Sweden's Volvo Cars is one such firm embracing
regionalisation. Last month it announced plans to build a $500
million plant in the United States, looking past the dollar's
current strength to build in a longer-term protection.
"We're eliminating short-term currency fluctuations, which
are never good for long-term commitment to customers in
different regions, and we're creating a natural hedge,"
explained Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson.
"Natural hedges" occur when a business's structure protects
it from exchange rate volatility, such as when suppliers,
factories and customers operate in the same currency.
That kind of model is typical for makers of perishable food
and drinks that need production bases close to their delivery
addresses, but it's less common for manufacturers of more
durable goods like automobiles, electronics or clothing that
often prioritise cheap labour and economies of scale - at least
until recently.
In recent months their model has been challenged by big
moves in the euro and the dollar as the European Union and the
United States' economic outlooks diverged sharply. Last October
the U.S. Federal Reserve announced it would halt the massive
bond-buying programme launched five years ago to prop up its
battered financial system, because an economic recovery was on
track. But in January the European Central Bank kicked off its
own programme of so-called quantitative easing in an attempt to
revitalise the zone's moribund economy.
As a result the dollar and euro currencies sharply diverged
too, and in the last nine months the cost of hedging against
future volatility between them has roughly tripled.
While that means far more players in the $5 trillion a day
market have been actively guarding against swings in currencies,
it also shows it is three times more expensive to do so.
"When an exchange rate is particularly volatile it can
become too expensive to hedge financially," said Brandon Leigh,
chief financial officer of soap manufacturer PZ Cussons.
Cussons' biggest market is Nigeria, where the naira has lost 18
percent of its value over the past nine months as a result of a
plunge in crude oil prices that hammered Africa's biggest oil
producer.
Thus, while "natural" hedging has long been popular in some
areas of business, "clearly with more volatility in FX markets
it makes even more sense now than ever," said Robert
Waldschmidt, a consumer goods equity analyst at Liberum.
"HOLY GRAIL"
British online fashion retailer Asos, which has
been hurt by the strong pound, said this month it had decided to
start sourcing garments for the euro zone in euros and those for
the United States in dollars.
"Our ultimate aim here is to capture the maximum natural
hedge available to the business," said Asos Chief Operating
Officer Nick Beighton. "Our panacea would be to match currency
receipts, currency outflows, hold product in that currency and
price in that currency."
Sourcing locally has other benefits, especially in emerging
markets like Africa, where using local suppliers can fuel
economic development - and buying power - of the communities in
which manufacturers operate.
Food and drink makers including Nestle, SABMiller
and Unilever have all worked to develop local
suppliers, which also helps to secure supply and make products
more affordable.
Nestle Russia CEO Maurizio Patarnello cited local sourcing
as part of the reason his business was only minimally impacted
by last year's ban on imports of many Western goods in
retaliation for sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"Of course there are certain things that we will never be
able to localise, like coffee or cocoa," Patarnello told
reporters last month. "For the rest, there is a continuous
effort to develop new suppliers."
Local sourcing may be driven by operational concerns but its
additional advantage of helping firms to circumvent foreign
exchange rates makes company treasuries "the happy beneficiaries
from a risk management perspective," said SABMiller's
head of risk and funding, Philip Learoyd.
He added that SABMiller, the world's second-largest brewer,
would keep looking for opportunities to offset exposure to
currency volatility. The company already also protects against
swings in raw material costs with financial hedges and keeps its
debt denominated in currencies broadly proportionate to
operations to avoid swings between amounts received and owed.
Over at Dutch electronics firm Philips, emerging
markets account for some 35 percent of revenue but only very
little production.
As a result the company's profit margins were squeezed last
year by adverse swings in various emerging market currencies,
most notably the Russian ruble and the Argentinean peso.
"A natural hedge is of course the holy grail because then
you're less exposed," said Philips Chief Executive Frans van
Houten.
