INSIGHT-Young jobless on the rise in Europe's rich north

* Youth in northern cities join generation who never worked
* Companies find young lack skills, some face discrimination
* Generous welfare can be a disincentive to work
By Robin Emmott and Robert-Jan Bartunek
ANTWERP, Belgium, Sept 21 At 29, Samira Ahidar
just got a permanent job, her first.
Ahidar, who still lives with her parents, dropped out of
school a decade ago and her adult life has been dominated by the
search for work. She would still be jobless if it were not for a
job creation scheme that employs her at an elderly care home.
"I've no idea where I'll be in five years time," said
Ahidar, dressed in an orange apron that comes with her new role.
"It is so hard to find work, you feel like giving up."
Ahidar does not live in Greece or Spain, countries where as
many as one in two young people are without work, but in the
wealthy Belgian port city of Antwerp. With its stunning
16th-century Gothic houses, the city is a world centre for
diamond trading and boasts a cutting-edge fashion industry. It
also has a fast-growing number of unemployed twentysomethings.
Youth unemployment is notoriously a problem of southern
Europe. What is less obvious, as the euro zone slips into its
second recession in just three years, is the scale of the
problem in the north.
A quarter of 18-to-25 year olds in Antwerp are now jobless,
up from 19 percent in 2008. In some parts of Brussels, the
Belgian and European capital and the third-richest region in the
European Union, youth joblessness is as high as 40 percent. In
France, Britain and Sweden, as many as one in five young people
are now out of work.
The rising pool of jobless youth is fuelling class and
racial divisions, according to youth workers and some
politicians. Many experts blame joblessness for outbursts of
violence such as last year's riots in Britain.
And today's problem could have a big impact on Europe's
future. The continent's labour force is set to decline by 50
million people over the next 50 years, according to the World
Bank. Skilled, experienced new workers will be needed to support
an ageing population.
"Young people are being marginalised with major economic
consequences," said Francois Robert, a social worker at the
employment institute Bruxelles Formation. "The problems people
are talking about in Greece and Spain are right outside the
European Commission's door in Brussels."
VACANCIES, BUT NO WORK
Southern Europe has long struggled with youth unemployment.
In Italy, the rate has not dropped below 20 percent in more than
two decades, according to the EU's statistics office Eurostat.
In Spain, the rate has averaged 30 percent since 1990.
By contrast, in the United States, youth unemployment is 17
percent, up from just under 12 percent in December 2007. The
European exception is Germany, where only 8 percent of young
people aged 15 to 24 are out of work, according to the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
It is normal that unemployment goes up in tough times. But
worryingly, some of the problems, even in northern Europe, are
structural. In Belgium as elsewhere, these include a lack of
skills, discrimination and the cushion of welfare payments that
approach the minimum wage.
Belgium has an open, high-tech economy and the world's 12th
highest per capita income, but "the education we offer is not
always in tune with what the market needs," says Pascal Smet,
education minister for Flanders, the northern, Dutch-speaking
half of the country.
The shortcomings have important consequences. The gap
between young people's skills and those required by employers
means Belgium has one of the highest percentages in the
industrialised world of young people who are not in employment,
education or training, according to the OECD.
It's not as if there are no jobs. Flanders, which is home to
Antwerp, has a trade-friendly location between Germany's
industrial belt and the North Sea that attracts multinationals.
In 2011, the number of jobs on offer in the region - excluding
temporary agency work - rose 17 percent from the year before.
But there were only about three job seekers for every vacancy in
March, according to the latest data available - the lowest level
since 2000.
Entrepreneur Frederic Bulcaen says he cannot find the staff
he needs for his industrial ventilation company Typhoon, which
deploys teams of engineers across Europe to install equipment to
keep factories clean.
"I just hired somebody with a master's in industrial
engineering who was able to choose from 10 different companies
that all wanted him," said Bulcaen, in an office overlooking
stacks of shiny steel pipes and giant motors. "It is very, very
difficult."
Materials engineers are needed in industries such as
aerospace and chemicals, but only about 15 of them graduate in
Belgium every year, forcing companies to look abroad.
ENGLISH SPEAKERS WANTED
For some young people, basic education is the problem. To
work in Brussels, for instance, English is a must-have: the
city, often likened to Washington D.C., is packed with
embassies, international organisations and industry lobbyists.
About 36 percent of people in Brussels come from outside the
European Union, and there's not much opportunity for monolingual
French-speaking children of immigrants. The car plants and
factories where they would have found work two decades ago have
closed.
Twenty-four-year-old Michel Ayim is a second-generation
immigrant who spends his days with his friend Pierre Bello,
smoking cigarettes and listening to French rap in front of the
paint-flaked warehouses along Brussels' industrial-era canal.
Just a few stops away on the metro are the shiny complexes of
the EU institutions, where members of the European Parliament
earn 95,000 euros ($120,000) a year plus benefits.
"I go to a temping agency, but I get turned away because I
don't speak good English," said Ayim, who has not had a
permanent job since leaving school. "So maybe I work as a waiter
for a day, but I can only dream of a good salary."
SIXTY JOBS IN SIX YEARS
Children of immigrants - who mostly came from North Africa -
face particular hurdles. One in five people in Belgium are of
immigrant origin but people from outside Europe are often poorly
integrated, and immigrants rarely fill professional jobs.
Fewer than half the non-EU immigrants who have yet to obtain
Belgian nationality were in a job in May this year, according to
a study by the Flanders job agency VDAB.
"They should have told our parents how important education
is and that you have to push your children to get a
qualification," said Ahidar, whose parents came from North
Africa in the 1960s to work in Belgian industry.
Some children of immigrants say they are dissuaded from
gaining useful skills. Jobless 26-year-old Rashid, whose parents
came from Morocco, said his "teachers at primary school used to
tell my parents I was a talented and creative student."
"But when I moved to secondary education, they immediately
started telling them I should follow a career in manual labour,"
he said, sipping mint tea and watching Latin American football
in a Moroccan cafe in Antwerp.
Some Belgian employers also discriminate on race despite
laws against it. An investigation by recruitment agency
federation Federgon found a third of agencies agreed to send
only white Belgians to fill vacancies during the past year.
One 25-year-old, Hamza Ahmadoun, said he had done around 60
jobs from security to telesales in the six years since leaving
school. "I speak Dutch, English and Arabic, but I don't get a
chance, it is pure discrimination," he said. "In the morning I
get up, I pray and see what the day brings."
But it is not just the children of immigrants who are
struggling.
Anna De Cock, 24, a white Belgian born in the Netherlands,
works sweeping Antwerp's tree-lined avenues as part of another
job creation scheme. "I am lucky to be here," she said, dressed
in a bulky jump suit and carrying a black broom.
De Cock wanted to become a chef and took jobs washing dishes
in dark, back-alley kitchens, but was unable to find steady
work, lost interest and stopped showing up.
STUCK ON WELFARE
Then there's the issue of unemployment benefits in northern
Europe, which for a single young person are more than double
that of the United States. Belgium is even more generous than
that.
A Belgian school leaver with a diploma can receive benefits
of around 900 euros ($1,200) a month after a year of
unemployment. The minimum wage of 1,400 euros a month before
tax, which De Cock earns, is one of the world's highest.
After deductions, there's only about a 150-euro difference
between unemployment benefit and the pay for low-skilled work,
said Peter Stappaerts, director of Werkhaven, a job scheme in
Antwerp. "So unfortunately it is easier to stay home and collect
benefits." On top of this, young mothers have an added
disincentive: to work, they have to pay for childcare.
Over the past year, riots in Britain and France have been
linked with the frustration of unemployment. There has also been
rioting in Antwerp and Brussels. Earlier this year, protesters
hurled bins and metal barriers at a police station in a poor
area of Brussels after a Muslim woman was arrested for refusing
to remove a face veil, banned in Belgium.
"We are looking at the emergence of a generation of young
people who have always been unemployed," said Patrick Manelickx,
the head of Brussels-based youth centre JES that trains
youngsters and tries to get them into work.
"There is a feeling of frustration, of anger among many of
them, that they don't have a future," he said.
The European Commission is pushing the bloc's 27 countries
to set up schemes to offer training or further study to any
young person who does not find a job within four months of
leaving school. Some countries have set aside funds to support
this.
Governments elsewhere have moved to reform benefits or
education, and encourage youth employment with lower taxes and
less job security. In France, the government is fast-tracking a
job-creation scheme.
But Belgium is forcing through around 13 billion euros in
budget cuts this year and says it cannot afford such a plan,
although it may reform its education system. Flanders' education
minister Smet wants to make unemployment benefits dependent on
trying to find work or study. "I am all for solidarity in our
society," he said. "But you can't have something for nothing."
Ahidar's new job as a driver gives her hope of starting her
own taxi business ferrying Antwerp's elderly about. But she
cannot get bank financing.
"I had the character to keep looking for work," Ahidar said.
"Others didn't and ended up in crime, and the job situation is
so bad that you start to understand why."