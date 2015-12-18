Hack attacks and data law boost European cyber insurance demand

* EU to change fragmented data protection laws
By Noor Zainab Hussain and Carolyn Cohn
Dec 18 New European legislation on data privacy
is helping push up regional demand for cyber insurance, industry
specialists say, after companies such as TalkTalk and
Experian were affected by hackers earlier this year.
The European Union agreed this week to change fragmented
data protection laws, forcing companies to report breaches
likely to harm individuals to national authorities within 72
hours.
Up until now, insurers say many European companies have
swept the issue under the carpet and shown little interest in
cyber cover. But anticipation of the European law has already
boosted demand, according to Paul Bantick, technology, media &
business services UK focus group leader at insurer Beazley
.
"We have seen clients buying policies because they know that
this is coming," Bantick said. "Breaches are going to get more
expensive, they are going to get more complex and they (clients)
want insurers to help with both of those issues."
The development of the U.S. cyber insurance market is an
indication of possible trends in Europe, where big players in
cyber insurance also include Axa, Hiscox, Ergo
(part of Munich Re ) and Zurich Insurance.
The U.S. market has grown by more than a third this year,
with gross written premiums totalling $2.75 billion, according
to The Betterley Report, a survey of the cyber insurance market.
Most U.S. states have introduced legislation requiring
companies to notify individuals of security breaches of personal
information, with the first law enacted in 2002. Before that,
almost no cyber insurance was written, a situation similar to
the current state of play in Europe.
LOW TAKEUP
In Germany for instance the market is only expected to total
$10 million this year, while in Britain the market only totalled
between 20 million pounds ($30 million) and 25 million in
premiums last year, according to brokerage Marsh.
That low takeup is already changing.
Stephen Ridley, senior development underwriter at Hiscox UK,
estimated the UK market has at least tripled this year and noted
the Lloyd's of London underwriter has seen demand
increase month by month.
Ridley expects this to continue in 2016, boosted in part by
media coverage of the high profile data breaches that have hit
UK-based companies.
Globally cyber insurance market could double to $5 billion
in annual premiums by 2018 and reach at least $7.5 billion by
the end of the decade, according to a report by PwC.
Julia Graham, technical director at Airmic, a UK-based trade
body for company risk managers, also said there were signs of
increasing demand, particularly from industries most aware of
the threat.
"There is a small but perceptible increase," Graham said.
"The sectors that are more sophisticated - financial services,
law, tech companies, pharma companies - those are the early
entrants."
($1 = 0.6703 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Carolyn Cohn
In London; Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by
David Holmes)