German competition watchdog wants "big data" hoards considered in merger probes - paper

FRANKFURT Feb 6 The vast troves of consumer
data held by big Internet companies should be scrutinised in
merger probes because they have a big impact on competition, the
president of the German antitrust watchdog told a newspaper.
"Until now, markets in which no money flows and in which no
revenues are posted do not count as markets from a competition
point of view. But that obviously goes against the logic of many
Internet markets," Andreas Mundt told Sueddeutsche Zeitung's
Saturday edition.
Collections of "big data" - covering billions of internet
searches, messages and other online interactions - hand Internet
companies huge power they can exercise in marketing and commerce
and which potentially makes it difficult for smaller businesses
to compete in those areas.
Facebook's $19 billion acquisition of Whatsapp in
2014 almost escaped scrutiny from cartel authorities as the
messaging service hardly had any revenues at the time, Mundt
said, adding that it was apparently still of great strategic
importance to Facebook.
"How many users are there and which data is concerned? Those
are the better measurement categories when it comes to defining
competition in the Internet," he said, adding that lawmakers
should clarify rules.
While the German cartel authority does take data issues into
account when making decisions, these may be successfully
challeged in court due to the lack of clear legislation, he
added.
The German competition watchdog has set up a six-person
Internet task force which is working on drafting plans on how
German law can be adapted to the Internet age, he said.
Mundt's comments come after the European Union also started
to take a harder look at whether the use of "big data" by
Internet companies violates competition rules.
Since taking over as Europe's top antitrust enforcer in
2014, Margrethe Vestager has stepped up investigations into U.S.
web giants such as Google and Amazon to decide whether her
agency should regulate them more tightly.
"If just a few companies control the data you need to
satisfy customers and cut costs, then you can give them the
power to just drive rivals out of the market," Vestager said
last month.
Last April, the European Commission accused Alphabet Inc's
Google of favouring its own shopping services in
search results at the expense of rivals, and is weighing
possible sanctions against the world's most popular search
engine.
Previously, the EU considered and rejected big data concerns
when it approved Google's acquisition of online advertising
firm DoubleClick in 2008 and Facebook's purchase of WhatsApp.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Toby Chopra)