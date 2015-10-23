Europe's top privacy watchdog calls on firms to curb U.S. data transfers

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 23 Europe's top data privacy
watchdog called on firms to limit transfers of Europeans'
personal data to the United States, sounding a warning after a
court struck down a pact between the regions over concerns about
U.S. government surveillance.
Yet Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin, who heads a working group of
28 European data protection regulators, also sought to reassure
by saying companies would have three months' grace to comply
with the court decision before countries begin enforcement
actions.
The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) earlier
this month struck down a 15-year-old system enabling companies
to easily transfer Europeans' personal data across the Atlantic.
The landmark decision stemmed from a complaint by Austrian
law student Max Schrems, who challenged Facebook's
transfers of European users' data to its American servers
because of the risk of U.S. snooping.
The United States and European governments are scrambling to
negotiate a replacement for the so-called Safe Harbor pact, but
some are sceptical they will succeed.
Meanwhile corporations are exploring back-up plans, such as
building more local data centres in Europe to store information,
and alternate legal measures such as consent forms or contracts.
Falque-Pierrotin pledged European regulators and governments
would look for "pragmatic and realistic" solutions but also
warned things could not continue as before.
"No one wants data transfers to stop completely, but neither
does anyone want information on European citizens, who have
certain rights under our laws, to be completely without
protection when they leave Europe," said Falque-Pierrotin.
"We must all comply, including the companies who should
reconsider, maybe critically, the organisation of their
cross-border data flows ... They should ask themselves, are all
these transfers justifiable?"
Groups like Google and Microsoft are
particularly affected by the end of the data transfer pact,
since their web-based services often require shifting user data
around. But so are companies with global workforces, and a slew
of smaller firms with fewer resources to devote to compliance.
Under EU data protection law, companies are not allowed to
transfer Europeans' personal data to countries with inadequate
privacy safeguards, of which the United States is one.
