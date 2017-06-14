Debt collectors make Europe's bad loans pay again

* Debt collectors capitalise on Europe's bad debt
* Regulators wary of too much consolidation in sector
* Seek to strengthen secondary market for NPLs
By Alasdair Pal
LONDON, June 14 When Heli Vesanto’s Norwegian
gym thought she had fallen a month behind on her membership
fees, it did not contact her itself but called on one of
Europe's largest debt collection companies instead.
“Of course you feel a bit of pain opening a letter like
that,” she said, referring to fears that her credit rating would
be affected, making it harder for her to borrow.
The overdue payment letter sent by Sweden's Intrum Justitia
turned out to be a mistake by the gym - Vesanto had
cancelled her membership - but it was also a window, for her, on
an industry that has become familiar to many Europeans.
The growing use of debt collection companies in Europe has
been a boon for investors in the major firms which have come to
dominate the field. Continuing consolidation of the industry has
also led regulators to seek to counterbalance their influence.
As well as selling debt recovery services to clients such as
Vesanto's gym, Intrum and other big European debt collection
companies Hoist Finance, also from Sweden, and Italy's
Cerved Information Solutions, buy unpaid loans at a
discount and recover what they can.
They have benefited from the fact that Europe's banks are
weighed down by almost a trillion euros of non-performing loans
and under pressure from regulators to get those debts off their
balance sheets.
Shares in Intrum and Hoist have risen by 17 and 30 percent
in the last two years respectively. Cerved's share price is up
nearly 50 percent over the same period, compared with a 16
percent loss for European banking shares.
“Specialisation works,” said Erik Forsberg, chief financial
officer for Intrum Justitia. “We argue we will always be more
efficient than a bank or telco or a utility."
Last month, however, Intrum's share price took a hit after
it was forced to row back on its merger plans.
In the biggest of a series of tie-ups in the sector, Intrum
plans to merge with privately-owned Norwegian firm Lindhoff,
creating Europe's largest debt collection company.
The European Commission approved the merger on Monday, after
Intrum proposed a string of divestments that has sent its
share price down 17 percent since May 18. Intrum said they would
cut the proposed cost savings of the merger by nearly a third.
Also in the regulators' sights is the extent to which the
debt collection firms have been able to dictate prices of
non-performing loans, to the detriment of Europe's struggling
banks.
HEADWINDS
Italy's 350 billion euros of bad debt was one of last year's
biggest market worries, with the Italian government forced to
create a state-backed bail-out fund to tackle rising
non-performing loans.
In December UniCredit, Italy's biggest lender by assets,
estimated that the price of recent deals would allow it to
recoup just 23 cents to the euro on its bad loans, far below the
43 cents to the euro average for Italian banks. It then went on
to sell a large portion of its bad loan portfolio at just 13
cents to the euro.
Nicolas Veron, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think tank
Bruegel, said low prices were a market reality and arguably
reflected the low value of the loans rather than any fire-sales.
But regulators are keen to close the gap between what banks
sell their loans for and what the debt collection companies are
ready to pay. The European Union is considering plans to
strengthen the secondary market for NPLs, which may boost demand
and raise their sale prices.
On May 24 the European Central Bank said it is encouraging
public-private partnerships to improve data quality and recovery
processes to reduce asymmetries between buyers and sellers.
Veron said he did not think such measures would lift prices
that much because their level reflected a tough political and
economic climate. "Some of the initiatives are helpful but I
don't think they will change the prices you get under current
conditions."
The eurozone's bad debts are finally beginning to fall,
according to ECB data released in April, but still stand at some
931 billion euros.
The three big debt collection companies' net profit margins,
meanwhile, have risen, with Intrum at 24.1 percent, Hoist at
19.5 percent and Cerved at 12.9 percent, the first time the
company, floated in 2014, has reported a double digit margin.
Intrum said in April it saw pricing pressure from increased
competition in western Europe in the first quarter of 2017
hitting its margins slightly, arguing that boosting efficiency
should compensate over time.
Cabot Credit Management, majority owned by U.S. firm Encore
Capital, plans to list as early as this year, according
to Sky News, joining its UK-listed peer Arrow Global.
"We are reviewing our strategic options, but no decisions
have been finalised," a spokesperson for Cabot said.
Virginia-based PRA Group is also active in Europe.
In the United States, PRA and Encore have fared less well
than their European counterparts and their share prices have
fallen over the last three years.
Some U.S. Supreme Court Justices criticised the business
models of debt collectors after a subsidiary of Encore tried to
collect a decade-old debt from a woman who filed for bankruptcy
in 2014. On May 15, the Supreme Court ruled by majority that the
woman could not sue the firm.
The debt collectors say their success is not due to
heavy-handed practices but rather a sophisticated analysis of
borrowers' ability to pay.
StepChange, a UK charity that helps people with debt
problems, said consolidation and stricter regulation meant
conditions in Britain had improved in recent years. "There are
larger, more reputable firms operating and the more unsavoury
elements have exited the market," a spokesperson said.
But companies should keep the way they do business under
constant review, Stepchange said. "There is still some evidence
of poor practice, including some clients who report pressure to
make unaffordable repayments."
