France, Luxembourg lose lower VAT rate battle on ebooks

BRUSSELS, March 5 France and Luxembourg lost
their battle to apply reduced VAT rates to ebooks on Thursday
when a top European court agreed with EU regulators that only
paper books qualified for lower taxes.
EU rules allow member states to set lower rates of
value-added tax on printed books but the European Commission
decided two years ago that the 5.5 percent and 3 percent rates
imposed by France and Luxembourg respectively, were illegal.
The EU executive said reduced VAT rates did not apply to
ebooks as they were an electronically provided service and were
not in the list of goods and services granted this privilege.
The vast majority of the EU's 28 countries levy VAT rates
ranging from 18 to 25 percent, according to Commission data.
VAT on paper books in contrast ranges from 0 to 10 percent,
with the exception of three member states.
Judges at the Luxembourg-based Court of Justice of the
European Union (ECJ) rejected France and Luxembourg's argument
that ebooks should be considered a good rather than a service.
"The court finds that the VAT Directive excludes any
possibility of a reduced VAT rate being applied to
'electronically supplied services'," they said.
"The court holds that the supply of electronic books is such
a service," the ECJ ruled.
Amazon, which dominates the ebooks market, has said
that lower priced ebooks sell more and ultimately generate more
revenue and more royalties for authors.
According to data provider Statista, ebook sales in Europe
are expected to account for just over a fifth of book sales in
Europe in 2017 compared with 4.5 percent in 2013.
The Commission is now reviewing the VAT rules as part of a
revamp of the current transitional VAT system to switch over to
a definitive VAT regime, a spokesman said before the court
ruling.
French publishers and booksellers said the policy of having
higher VAT rates for ebooks than for printed ones ran counter to
the goal of encouraging e-reading and urged the Commission to
change the VAT rules.
"We call on the European Commission to quickly take the
initiative to amend the law to reflect technological progress
and eliminate a serious obstacle to the development of the ebook
market," they said in a statement.
The case is C-479/13 Commission v France and C-502/13
Commission v Luxembourg.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Jon Boyle)