ECB pushes back publication of euro reference rates

LONDON Dec 7 The European Central Bank will
delay the publication time of daily euro reference rates by an
extra 90 minutes from next July, reacting to changes recommended
by regulators reforming global FX benchmarks, the bank said on
Monday.
The bank said that from July 1, 2016 it would publish the
rates at 4 p.m. Central European Time, compared to 2.30 p.m.
currently. There would be no changes to the methodology it uses
to calculate the reference rates, based on a fixing at 2.15
p.m., it said.
"The new publication regime aims to reinforce the
distinction between exchange rate fixings used as benchmarks for
transaction purposes and the ECB reference rates that are
published for information purposes only," the bank said.
"The ECB...expects transaction activity related to the ECB
reference rates to decline substantially. If it does not, the
ECB will consider further delaying the publication of the
reference rates, potentially until the next business day."
(Reporting by Patrick Graham and Marc Jones)