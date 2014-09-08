ECB's Nowotny puts QE debate on back burner

ZURICH, Sept 8 ECB Governing Council member
Ewald Nowotny declined to comment on Monday on the prospect of
further ECB stimulus, such as large-scale purchases of
government debt, saying the central bank should focus on
existing measures.
The ECB said last week it would begin buying asset-backed
securities and covered bonds, along with offering banks
four-year loans in September, to pump more money in the banking
system and boost lending and growth.
When asked whether printing money to buy assets from banks -
as the United States, Japan and Britain have done - would make
sense for the euro zone, Nowotny said the ECB's recent decision
provided enough material for discussion.
"We have to be careful that we are not getting ahead of
ourselves," Nowotny told an audience of students and academics
in Zurich. "I think we should focus what we have decided."
(Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Larry King)