ECB's Nowotny dismisses "currency wars" talk

VIENNA Aug 20 European Central Bank policymaker
Ewald Nowotny on Thursday dismissed suggestions that central
banks around the world were racing to weaken their currencies to
gain an export advantage.
"There is no way of currency wars. I don't see this
happening, in any case not in Europe but also don't see this
worldwide," he told a panel discussion, adding the ECB was
committed to its quantitative easing programme of asset
purchases to stimulate the euro zone economy.
"There is clearly no signal that we may end this programme
ahead of the time horizon that we have set," he said.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber, Editing by
Michael Shields)