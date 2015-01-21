UBS's Weber says euro inflation won't return to target level for "years"

DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 21 Regardless of the
measures that European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi
unveils, euro zone inflation levels will not return to target
levels for years, UBS Chairman Axel Weber said on
Wednesday.
The former Bundesbank president told a panel at the World
Economic Forum in Davos that a pickup in European growth was
also unlikely for quite some time.
"I wouldn't subscribe to the view that we are in a
deflationary scenario," Weber said, describing the environment
as one of persistently low inflation.
The ECB targets an inflation level that is close to but
below 2 percent.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin)