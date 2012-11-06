WRAPUP 1-Europe's economies risk more shrinking by year-end

* Europe's big economies see no improvement going into Q4
* PMIs show economic contraction worsening in Oct
* Surveys show scant hope of turnaround soon
* Ireland, Italy represent few bright spots
By Andy Bruce
LONDON, Nov 6 The fourth quarter has so far
brought no improvement in the fortunes of most of Europe's
economies, which now risk shrinking more than previously
expected, surveys showed on Tuesday.
Purchasing managers indexes (PMIs), which gauge the activity
of thousands of companies worldwide, showed euro zone businesses
endured their worst month in October since June 2009, with
little hope of a turnaround coming soon.
The euro zone relies heavily on Germany, its largest
economy, to generate growth. Business activity there shrank at
faster pace last month.
Survey compiler Markit said the latest PMI was consistent
with the euro zone economy shrinking at a quarterly rate of
around 0.5 percent.
If the PMIs fail to improve for November and December, the
euro zone economy could easily face a hefty contraction in the
fourth quarter rather than the stagnation projected by
economists polled by Reuters two weeks ago.
"Given the stabilisation in financial markets, and in
consumer sentiment indicators in some countries, we thought
perhaps you would see some stabilisation in the PMIs as well,"
said Janet Henry, chief European economist at HSBC.
"What's disappointing about the Q4 data is the weakness
reflected in the core euro zone indicators -- the French and
German PMIs."
There were two bright spots in Tuesday's data. The Irish
survey rebounded strongly in October and the Italian services
PMI, while still showing businesses are struggling, shot above
the highest forecast from economists.
"It's not all really bad news, but it's all consistent with
a contraction in the real economy. And that's not what you want
when you've got really high debt levels," said Henry.
That applies particularly to Spain, the euro zone's No.4
economy, as its services sector shrank for a 16th straight
month. Most say it's only a matter of time, likely before the
end of the year, that Spain asks for a full sovereign bailout.
The European Commission has set dire economic forecasts for
Spain until 2014, a newspaper reported on Tuesday, shooting down
the targets set out by Madrid and potentially pushing it closer
to seeking euro zone aid.
GRIM TIDINGS
Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI fell in October to 45.7 from
46.1 in September, down slightly from a preliminary reading of
45.8 two weeks ago and marking its ninth consecutive month below
the 50 mark dividing growth from contraction.
The survey will do little to alter the view of a majority of
economists that the European Central Bank will trim interest
rates to a new record low of 0.5 percent, although probably
early next year rather than this Thursday.
"Sentiment is still being hit hard as companies worry about
the dual impact of weak domestic demand and a slowing global
economy," said Rob Dobson, senior economist at PMI compiler
Markit.
Surveys from Asia and the United States released on Monday
suggested the euro zone will remain the global economy's
principal laggard going into 2013.
Britain's services PMIs were released on Monday, and
suggested its economy slowed much more than expected in October.
That compounded a PMI last week that showed UK manufacturing
slumped badly in October, ending a run of more hopeful data on
the economy.
British industrial output also fell more sharply than
expected in September.