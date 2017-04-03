EUROPE POWER-Spot lifted by forecast increase in demand, tight supply

PARIS, April 3 European spot electricity prices
for day-ahead delivery rose on Monday buoyed by a forecast of an
increase in consumption and tight supply, while the year-ahead
curve hit a four-week high after preliminary EU 2016 emissions
data.
* French baseload power price for Tuesday delivery
surged over 8 percent or 3 euros to 39 euros ($41.54) a
megawatt-hour (MWh) compared with the price paid on Friday for
Monday delivery.
* The German baseload for Tuesday gained 2.70
euros to 39.70 euros/MWh compared with the price paid for Monday
delivery.
* Electricity demand is expected to rise by 2.6 gigawatts
(GW) day-on-day on Tuesday in France to 54 GW, according to
Thomson Reuters data. In Germany, consumption is forecast to
rise by 1.4 GW during the same period.
* On the supply side, German wind power production will fall
further on Tuesday by more than 1 GW to 2.4 GW, data shows.
* In France, coal, oil and gas fired power generation will
fall slightly. Available French nuclear power is seen at 73
percent of capacity.
* France could face further tight supply on Tuesday after
utility EDF said on Monday that it has been notified of
a 24-hour strike in the French gas and electricity sector
starting at 1900 GMT.
* A similar strike last week cut French power output by 5
GW.
* Along the forward curve prices hit a four-week high after
the publication of preliminary EU 2016 carbon emissions data,
and supported by firmer fuels, a trader said.
* Oil was steady, while gas, coal and carbon
rose.
* The baseload German Cal'18 contract gained 2.71
percent to a 30.30 euros/MWh, a level last seen on March 8.
* The equivalent French contract rose nearly 2
percent to 36.15 euros/MWh, a level last reached on March 1.
* European coal prices for 2018 rose 1.36
percent to $67.25 a tonne. EU carbon emissions rights
for Dec '17 expiry jumped nearly 3 percent to 4.83 euros a
tonne.
* In eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead contract, which
follows the German market closely, rose by 2.25 euros to 38.25
euros. The year-ahead position gained 1
percent to 30.25 euros/MWh. ($1 = 0.9388 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Edmund Blair)