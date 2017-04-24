EUROPE POWER-French spot rises on nuclear news, forward prices turn lower

(Updates prices, adds nuclear outage, Nord Stream financing)

FRANKFURT, April 24 European spot electricity prices rose sharply on Monday as cooler weather lifted consumption while renewables output was low and French nuclear supply tightened further.

* The German baseload power price for Tuesday delivery gained 17.8 percent over the price paid for Monday to 37.1 euros ($40.30) per megawatt-hour (MWh).

* The equivalent French contract rose by 23 percent to 44.05 euros/MWh in the afternoon, supported by news that the Penly 1 reactor will go offline for a month.

* French nuclear availability was down 2 percentage points at 72 percent.

* Thomson Reuters data showed that consumption is expected to rise by 3 gigawatts (GW) day on day to Tuesday in Germany and France combined. Consumption is seen rising in France over the course of the week while remaining broadly unchanged in Germany.

* German wind power volumes on Tuesday are seen at more than 5 gigawatts (GW) below Monday's expected 11.8 GW to 13.7 GW, with solar power output dropping to 5 GW from 7.3 GW.

* Average temperatures in France are forecast to fall by 2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 0.6 degrees in Germany.

* Along the forward curve, the German Cal '18 benchmark softened by 1 percent to 29.4 euros/MWh on weaker coal and oil.

* The equivalent French contract shed 5 cents to 35.55 euros/MWh.

* Prices of EU carbon emissions rights rose while coal prices cif North Europe for 2018 extended losses to stand 1.9 percent below the previous close at $65.75 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech contract for Tuesday did not trade after a previous close for Monday delivery at 31.50 euros/MWh. The year-ahead position was 19 cents down at 29.7 euros.

* German power group BDEW said at the Hanover industry fair that gas-fired and pumped storage projects may not materialise unless their economic viability is helped along by policymakers.

* Elsewhere in the region, official Swiss data showed the country turned a net importer of power in 2016.

* In the related gas sector Gazprom's western partners reached agreement on Monday on financing for the 9.5 billion euro ($10.32 billion) Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which will bring more Siberian gas into Europe via Germany.($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by David Goodman)