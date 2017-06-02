EUROPE POWER-Spot prices for Tuesday slip on increased wind, nuclear supply

PARIS, June 2 European spot electricity prices
for next week delivery fell on Friday, with an increase in wind
and nuclear generation outweighing a pick-up in demand on
Tuesday after a long weekend.
* The French baseload electricity contact for Tuesday
delivery fell by 2.5 euros to 33.50 euros ($37.56) per
megawatt-hour (MWh), compared with the price paid on Thursday
for Friday delivery.
* The German spot power price for Tuesday fell 3
euros to 33 euros/MWh, compared with the price paid for Friday
delivery.
* Available French nuclear power capacity is seen rising
from 64.5 percent with the planned restart of EDF's 900
megawatts (MW) Chinon 4 and 1,300 MW Cattenom 3 reactors on June
5 and 6 respectively.
* Three other reactors scheduled for planned outages over
the weekend are expected back online by Tuesday.
* In Germany, electricity production from German wind
turbines will rise on Tuesday with one forecast showing output
at about 15 GW compared with 1.5 gigawatts (GW) on Friday and
3.8 on Saturday.
* Electricity demand in both countries will rise on Tuesday
by 1.4 GW in France to 46.3 GW and by about 300 MW in Germany to
60.6 GW, but will be lower compared with demand in the same
period a week ago, according to Reuters data.
* Along the forward power curve, prices rose alongside
carbon prices, while coal and oil dipped.
* The German Cal '18 baseload benchmark rose 0.46 percent
to 30.39 euros,. The equivalent French contract
gained 0.70 percent to 36.20 euros/MWh.
* North Europe coal for 2018 delivery slipped 0.45 percent
to $66.70 a tonne
* The December expiry EU carbon contract rose 0.79
percent to 5.12 euros a tonne.
* In Eastern Europe, the Czech day-ahead delivery contract
fell 5.75 euros to 30.75 euros/MWh. The year-ahead
contract was untraded.($1 = 0.8919 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Aleander Smith)