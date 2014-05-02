版本:
EU wants one price for Russian gas for all member states

WARSAW May 2 European Union Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Friday that the EU wants a uniform price for Russian gas for all its member states.

Oettinger was speaking after a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk who promotes an idea of a EU energy union and joint purchase Russian gas.

"We want a uniform gas price in the European common market," Oettinger said at the joint news conference with Tusk.

Oettinger also said that Europe should have pan-European grids for natural gas and electricity, including more power links between countries, more liquefied natural gas terminals and more diversification with partners such as Norway. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig and William Hardy)
