Brokers, funds add up research bill before new EU rules

* EU requires research to be priced separately from January
* Fund managers looking to save money
* Brokers reviewing business models
* Several pricing ideas under consideration
* Smaller brokers could develop niches
By Simon Jessop and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, May 5 Brokers operating in the European
Union have only a few months to comply with new rules requiring
them to set a separate price for the investment research they
have been bundling with the trading services they sell to fund
managers.
Talks about a pricing have dragged on, with fund managers
taking time to figure how much they are willing to spend and
brokers worried about losing revenues and big clients.
The changes could lead to job cuts for research analysts and
some fund managers may lose access to research if they are not
prepared to pay up.
Many brokers use access to research as a way to draw in
trading business. The EU says these two services must now be
priced separately so customers can decide if the bill for
research is worth paying and to prevent conflicts of interest.
Regulators elsewhere are expected to adopt similar rules,
adding to pressure on fund managers as they compete with
lower-cost funds that track a particular index.
"Historically, research has been a bit of a commodity;
everybody has been producing it, oodles and oodles of it, in
equities, fixed income, macro research, etc," said Matthieu
Duncan, CEO at Natixis Asset Management.
"That was all fine, but now we have to quantify this, the
bar from asset managers is going to be a lot more selective, in
one way, shape or form."
Spending on research is inferred as a cut of total
commissions paid by fund managers to brokers for all their
services. Consultancy Greenwich Associates says this is worth
around $1.6 billion a year in Europe, around 44 percent of
overall commissions.
This figure could fall by $100 million over the next 12
months, according to a survey of asset managers by Greenwich.
"The greatest concern for research providers both large and
small is that (the legislation) will prompt a substantial
decrease in buy-side research spend," said William Llamas,
associate director at Greenwich.
"When asked about how firms' overall research budget will be
affected, close to 40 percent of respondents predict a
decrease."
Just under three quarters of fund managers surveyed said
they expected to cut the number of brokers they use.
FLAT FEE OR LIMITED ACCESS
Brokers are looking at several new pricing models to ensure
they keep as much business as possible.
Some plan to move smaller customers onto a model that would
give access to written research only but no contact with the
analysts, for as little as 5,000 pounds per person per year,
fund managers and analysts said. They could charge more to small
groups of clients for better access.
Others are looking at a flat fee per fund firm that could
cost millions of pounds a year, they said.
A survey of French asset managers by broker ITG found that
most were in talks with brokers about the research rule but
eight percent had yet to start talks.
The rule is part of the EU's MiFID II legislation which
updates securities regulations to apply lessons from the
financial crisis, such as the need for more transparency, better
protection for consumers and to adapt to new trading technology.
Despite Brexit, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has
stressed the need for firms operating in the UK to comply in
full with MiFID II from next year. Without such compliance, it
would be harder for the UK to agree a new financial trading
agreement with the bloc after Brexit.
Under the new rule, fund managers will be able to choose
between paying for research or charging it to clients, which
would then involve tracking how the research is used to make
sure they are billed fairly.
A fund will have to set up a research payment account,
funded by specific research charges agreed in advance with
clients. Fund managers also have to regularly assess how the
research has benefited the clients' investment decisions.
"(The choice will depend) very much on the investment style,
some houses are very research intensive and others are less so.
Some have huge in-house research teams, others have smaller
ones," said Lucas Wurfbain, co-founder of Feedstock, a fintech
start-up which aims to help asset managers use research more
effectively.
NICHE MARKETS
Companies that have said they will pay themselves include
M&G Investments, the fund arm of Prudential, and Baillie
Gifford. Spokespeople for both firms declined to give a budget.
Jupiter Fund Management, which manages around 40
billion pounds, said it would spend 5 million pounds a year.
Others, including hedge fund Man Group's GLG
stockpicking unit, Henderson Global Investors and
Schroders, said they plan to use client money for all or
some of their research spend.
Of the 87 companies surveyed by ITG, 31 percent said they
had picked a research funding model, 28 percent said they would
charge clients, 18 percent planned to pay for it themselves and
23 percent said they would use a mix of both.
Greenwich said it expects most companies will eventually pay
for it themselves.
Banks and brokerages have to decide if their research is
good enough to sell. They may accept losing money on it if they
can still recoup the costs by winning other business.
Smaller and mid-sized firms could develop a niche, by
product or geography, while larger firms will likely provide
higher-value services to fewer clients.
"Many asset managers are receiving research from 20 of the
larger investment banks, many of it not particularly
differentiated," said Connor Sloman, head of client solutions
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at fund research firm
Morningstar.
"When you have to start paying explicitly for that research,
there will be much more focus on the value the asset manager is
receiving from that research."
(Additional reporting by Alasdair Pal and Huw Jones; editing by
Anna Willard)