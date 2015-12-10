CORRECTED-Kairos may launch three funds with combined $160 mln

(Corrects company name; makes clear in headline and lead
* Japanese asset manager may seed one fund with $100 mln
* Family offices may seed two further funds
* Comes amid industry outflows from fund of funds
LONDON, Dec 9 Kairos Investment Management is
gearing up to launch three funds with potentially over $160
million in assets by year-end, bucking the trend in an industry
that continues to see rivals close.
Kairos, part-owned by Swiss bank Julius Baer, is
setting the funds up with initial investment from three separate
clients, a company representative told Reuters.
One fund could launch with $100 million in capital from an
unnamed Japanese asset management company, while two additional
funds may also launch with starting capital of $30 million each
from undisclosed family offices, he said.
The fund launches would help take Kairos' total assets
invested in similar funds to $2.6 billion and firm-wide assets
to $9 billion.
The demand to open new funds of hedge fund investments comes
as Kairos' flagship Kairos Multi-Strategy Ltd fund has returned
8 percent after fees in the year to the end of November, to take
its three-year performance to 30 percent.
That stands in contrast to the fortunes of others in the
industry, with $5.2 billion yanked industry-wide in the first
half of 2015 - a trend that forced Liongate Capital Management
to shut down in October.
"If one looks at the industry, the reason that the industry
has not actually done well is ... because of the performance,"
he said.
"If you do have the numbers, then I think people are happy
to deploy money and start a fund and commit capital to this
strategy, so I am quite optimistic in this sense."
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan; Editing by Simon Jessop/Mark
Heinrich)