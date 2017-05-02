BlackRock leads Q1 fund sales in Europe - Lipper

LONDON May 2 Asset manager BlackRock led peers in Europe with fund sales of 22.1 billion euros ($24.11 billion) during the first-quarter, data from Thomson Reuters Lipper on Tuesday showed.

Amundi, with sales of 20.4 billion euros, and JPMorgan, with 12.8 billion euros, rounded out the top three.

Total assets under management in the region rose to 10.6 trillion euros from 9.4 trillion in the prior quarter.

Bond funds were the best-selling across the region, with 71.3 billion euros of sales, the data showed.

($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)