WRAPUP 1-Air Liquide, Linde benefit from growth in healthcare

* Air Liquide sees 2013 net profit rising
* Air Liquide H1 profit down 4 percent on one-off costs
* Linde Q2 operating profit up 14.5 percent
* Both companies bolstered by healthcare acquisitions
FRANKFURT, July 30 France's Air Liquide
and Germany's Linde, the world's two biggest
industrial gases producers, saw their strategy of expanding
their healthcare businesses pay off in the second quarter.
Air Liquide said on Tuesday it expects full-year net profit
to rise "barring a degradation of the environment" after
restructuring costs caused a 4 percent decline in first-half
profit to 752 million euros ($997 million).
In the second quarter alone, revenues at its Healthcare
business, which accounts for 16 percent of group sales, jumped
about 14 percent thanks to the acquisitions of French provider
LVL Medical and Gasmedi in Spain as well as a rise in the number
of home healthcare patients.
Linde meanwhile reported a 14.5 percent gain in quarterly
operating profit to 1.01 billion euros ($1.34 billion), compared
with consensus of 999 million euros in a Reuters poll, thanks to
the acquisitions of U.S.-based Lincare and rival Air Products'
European homecare business.
Linde said it was still aiming for an increase in sales this
year and operating profit of at least 4 billion euros thanks to
the expected earnings contribution from Lincare.