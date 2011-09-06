Europe to order 70GW of gas plants by 2017-report

* Better LNG infrastructure, shale gas to help gas plants

* Britain to lead European gas turbine demand

* Recession left suppliers with spare capacity

LONDON, Sept 6 Developers are expected to order more than 70 gigawatts of gas-fired power plant capacity in western Europe by 2017 as they seek to benefit from relatively low gas prices and higher efficiency levels, research by consultancy Frost & Sullivan showed.

"Low gas prices, coupled with climate change concerns and the fact that gas turbines are going to provide better efficiency are the top drivers," said Pritil Gunjan, energy and power industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Improving liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and the prospect of high gas supply through unconventional sources such as shale gas and coalbed methane also make gas-fired power plants an attractive investment, she said.

Most western European demand for new gas turbines will come from Britain over the next six years, where around 14 GW of new turbine orders are expected to be placed as roughly 11 GW of ageing plants will shut down by 2017.

Germany and France are in second and third place with 11.55 GW and 11 GW of orders, respectively.

In Germany, gas is expected to play an increasingly important role as the government's u-turn decision against nuclear power requires quick short-term capacity replacements, which are expected to be covered mainly by gas.

"It is inevitable nuclear is going to be phased out in Germany and Switzerland, but Eastern Europe and the UK will continue to focus on this area," Gunjan said.

Companies mainly set to benefit from high demand for new gas plants are well established suppliers such as Alstom Power , Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and General Electric , which cover around 75 percent of the western European market in terms of unit orders.

Despite high gas turbine demand, Frost & Sullivan does not expect a supply shortage as the global recession slowed down interest and left suppliers with spare capacity. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson)