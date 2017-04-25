UPDATE 2-Germany opposes key EU car emission test reforms -document

* EU proposal seeks to prevent repeat of VW scandal
* Germany opposing key parts of the reforms - document
(Adds further detail from document, background)
FRANKFURT/BRUSSELS, April 25 Germany is opposing
key elements of a European Union proposal to overhaul how car
engine emissions are tested for pollution, a document seen by
Reuters showed, as Brussels attempts to prevent a repeat of the
Volkswagen emissions scandal.
The German carmaker's admission in September 2015 that it
used software to cheat U.S. diesel emission tests also
highlighted the laxness of the EU's own tests, prompting the
European Commission to seek broader supervisory powers,
including the ability to impose fines on carmakers.
Vehicle emissions testing and supervision is currently
organised on a national rather than a pan-European level.
A German position paper seen by Reuters shows that Berlin is
against allowing Brussels to fine car makers up to 30,000 euros
($31,925) per vehicle
EU proposals also include making governments rather than car
makers pay for emissions testing. Under the Commission's
proposal, EU nations would have to fund car exhaust testing
centres, although they can levy fees from car makers to do so.
Germany is in favour of keeping vehicle testing and vehicle
licensing a national affair, the German position paper showed.
How tests are funded should also remain a matter for national
authorities, the German paper showed.
Germany instead proposes that the independence and
supervisory powers of national authorities be strengthened to
improve the effectiveness of spot checks on polluting cars,
regardless of how these tests are financed.
It also suggests that carmakers test cars on certified test
benches operated solely by vehicle approval authorities, rather
than at testing facilities owned by the carmakers.
Cheating emissions tests has become harder since European
regulators introduced a more stringent testing regime, known as
RDE, designed to reflect everyday driving conditions and to
narrow the disparity between road and laboratory test results.
OPPOSITION
Germany is not alone in stalling. An inquiry by the European
Parliament has accused EU member governments including Italy,
France and Spain of repeatedly delaying the adoption of stricter
car emissions tests, despite evidence that this has allowed
pollution to go above legal limits.
No manufacturer other than VW has been found to have
installed software designed solely for the purpose of
circumventing emissions tests, but regulators in Britain and
Germany say that carmakers have made extensive use of a "thermal
window" which allows manufacturers to turn down
pollution-control systems for the sake of protecting an engine.
Brussels is becoming increasingly frustrated by what it sees
as governments colluding with car makers. It launched legal
cases against Germany, Britain and five other EU members in
December and has promised more cases to come.
Since the VW scandal broke other European carmakers
including Renault, PSA Group, Fiat Chrysler
and Daimler have been drawn into
investigations concerning diesel emissions.
While EU member states are still debating the EU's proposal,
expecting to hammer out a final position by the end of May, the
European Parliament has endorsed the Commission's bill.
The legislation will then be finalised in negotiations
between the EU's three law-making bodies.
"We invite the co-legislators to uphold our level of
ambition so that we introduce greater quality and independence
in vehicle testing, more surveillance of cars already in
circulation, and greater European oversight," a spokeswoman for
the European Commission said.
