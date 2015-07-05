Greece proposes tax amnesty for funds parked in Switzerland -paper

ZURICH, July 5 Greece has proposed a tax amnesty
in an effort to collect revenue on billions of euros that its
citizens are believed to have quietly stashed in Swiss bank
accounts, the NZZ am Sonntag paper reported.
The plan, which still needs Greek parliamentary approval and
a final accord with Switzerland, is to levy a flat 21 percent
tax on such assets to make them legitimate, raising millions
that the government in Athens desperately needs, the Sunday
paper said, citing unidentified sources.
"We welcome the fact that Greece has presented a proposal to
resolve this," it quoted Mario Tuor, communications director at
the Swiss state secretariat for international financial issues
(SIF), as saying.
Asked about the report, a finance ministry spokesman in
Berne said: "We are in talks but nothing is decided yet."
The paper cited wildly varying estimates that Greeks may
have parked between 2 billion and 200 billion euros ($2.2
billion to $220 billion) at Swiss banks, which have been trying
to shake off their image as havens for those seeking to avoid
the tax collector.
The amount should become clear by 2018, when Switzerland is
supposed to begin automatically sharing information with
European Union countries on cross-border accounts.
Switzerland had suggested an amnesty programme along the
lines of those introduced by countries such as Italy, the paper
said. The goal was to ensure the money gets taxed and is not
transferred to an uncooperative offshore financial centre before
the automatic data exchange starts up.
It said Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis had
personally taken part in talks on settling the issue, which has
dragged on for years.
Should the Greek parliament approve, a final round of talks
with Switzerland would nail down technical details, including
how banks can encourage Greek clients to reveal their wealth, it
said.
($1 = 0.8999 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)