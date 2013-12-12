EU insurance watchdog highlights "cat" bond market risks

FRANKFURT Dec 12 A surge of new capital from
investors like pension funds into the market for specialised
insurance risks could threaten financial systems and needs to be
closely watched, the European Union insurance watchdog EIOPA
said on Thursday.
Low interest rates on traditional bonds have encouraged
pension and hedge funds to pour money into insurance-linked
securities (ILS) like catastrophe bonds and other securitised
insurance investments to obtain higher yields and diversify away
from financial market risks.
Catastrophe bonds are used by the insurance industry to
transfer financial risks of extreme events like earthquakes or
hurricanes to investors, who receive an annual return in
exchange for agreeing to cover damages they consider very
unlikely.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) said the increasing inflow of funds into the insurance
marketplace expected over the coming years raised concerns,
particularly if investors did not have the ability to analyse
the underlying risks and complexity of the insurance market.
"Without adequate supervision, such developments could cause
systemic risk," EIOPA said in its twice-yearly financial
stability report, adding that extensive use of ILS tends to
cloud the picture in understanding risk transfer.
The watchdog also pointed out that while the ILS market was
small relative to the overall securities and fixed income
markets, its size was still significant compared with the market
for property and casualty reinsurance.
"It will be interesting to see how these (ILS) vehicles will
develop in size and perform when market conditions improve,"
EIOPA said.
Many insurance observers have said the growth in insurance-
linked securities could undercut pricing power at traditional
reinsurers but big players like Munich Re, Swiss Re
and Hannover Re have played down the
threat.
INVESTMENT RULES
Faced with sluggish economies, some European politicians
have urged regulators to ease restrictions on investments by
insurers, so that their money could help keep growth ticking
over.
Insurers like Europe's biggest, Allianz, have said
they would increase funds going into infrastructure or renewable
energy investments if the rules were less onerous.
In its report, EIOPA said it was aware of the need to stoke
growth but stressed that insurers must make sure their assets
were diversified and well matched to future liabilities, to
protect policy holders.
"Any amendments to the regulatory treatment of certain types
of investments need to accurately reflect underlying risks and
avoid concentration of risk exposures," EIOPA said.
"Otherwise, policy holders may end up with insufficient
protection which could ultimately impair their willingness to
enter into long-term contracts," it said.
The watchdog said that overall risks to the insurance sector
were little changed from its report six months ago.
EIOPA identified the main threats to the sector as coming
from low interest rates, a weak economy and potential contagion
risks linked to the insurers' exposure to government bonds and
financial institutions, but said the financial position of
insurance companies is relatively stable.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould. Editing by Jane Merriman)