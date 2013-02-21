WRAPUP 1-Allianz, AXA dividends help allay sector worries

* AXA boosts div 4 pct, Allianz's keeps payout steady
* Concerns had been raised by RSA's surprise cut
* Allianz Q4 net 1.22 billion euros vs f'cast 982 mln
* AXA FY net 4.15 billion euros vs f'cast 4.43 bln
* Swiss Re plans special payout and 17 pct div rise
By Christian Plumb and Jonathan Gould
PARIS/MUNICH, Feb 21 Europe's top two insurers
at least maintained their dividends for the past year, helping
allay concerns that insurer payouts were being threatened by a
malign combination of low bond yields and tighter regulatory
requirements.
Germany's Allianz kept its payout steady at 4.5
euros per share, while French rival AXA raised its
shareholder reward 4 percent to 0.72 cents, easing fears about
the sustainability of insurance sector payouts highlighted by a
surprise cut on Wednesday from Britain's Royal & Sun Alliance
(RSA).
Elsewhere in Europe, reinsurer Swiss Re set out
plans for a hefty special dividend and announced a 17 percent
rise in its regular yearly payment.
Allianz Chief Financial Officer Dieter Wemmer defended the
company's decision to pay out 40 percent of earnings against
some criticism it could afford to dole out even more.
"The 40 percent is a very solid and sustainable number,"
Wemmer told Reuters Insider TV, adding that Allianz's main
competitors also were paying dividends around this level.
"What was disappointing with Allianz was the flat dividend,"
said Harry Wolhandler, managing director at Amilton Asset
Management in Paris. "It was a bit surprising that the dividend
wasn't raised, given that the yield was already unremarkable and
it now remains quite weak compared with the other insurers.
"In terms of quality and solidity, Allianz is definitely by
far the strongest insurer in Europe."
The dividend issue came into focus when RSA, Britain's
biggest business insurer, unexpectedly cut its dividend by a
fifth after weak investment returns, sending its shares sharply
lower.
Yet the lack of any similar move in Thursday's statements
indicated no fresh sector-wide impact from low investment
returns or regulatory calls for insurers to fatten up their
capital reserves.
Allianz and AXA also flagged improvements in their asset
management businesses and the possibility of an uptick in global
growth.
SIGNS OF STABILITY
Allianz said there were early signs of a European economic
upturn.
"There seem to be first signs of stability in the euro zone
and some observers expect the world economy to regain a bit of
momentum towards the end of the year," Michael Diekmann, chief
executive of Europe's biggest insurer, said in a statement.
AXA also sounded an optimistic note, with Chief Financial
Officer Gerald Harlin telling reporters that 2012 "was the year
that growth returned."
Allianz's results were helped by strength in asset
management, an area in which AXA also saw improvement, though
its revenue in the segment still declined.
"They're both benefiting from improvement in their asset
management businesses, but ... Allianz is more exposed to that,"
said Berenberg analyst Peter Eliot. "In terms of ... momentum,
it's definitely with Allianz at the moment."
Allianz's asset management division saw third-party net
inflows increase to 114 billion euros from 38 billion in 2011,
with much of the improvement coming in Europe.
The German group beat full-year earnings expectations on the
back of a strong performance in its general insurance division.
Fourth-quarter net profit of 1.22 billion euros was above the
highest forecast of 1.18 billion in a Reuters poll. The average
forecast was 982 million.
Allianz said it expected operating profit in 2013 of 9.2
billion euros ($12.3 billion), plus or minus 500 million given
the uncertainty around natural disasters and market volatility.
AXA meanwhile has been struggling to turn around its U.S.
business and succeeded in cutting losses from its troubled
variable annuity business to 28 million euros from 325 million a
year ago.
The French group missed analyst forecasts as gains from
selling businesses were not repeated in 2012 and full-year net
income fell to 4.15 billion euros from 4.19 billion, missing a
consensus forecast of 4.43 billion according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Overall the U.S. unit more than doubled its contribution to
underlying earnings at the company's life and savings business.
Net inflows in asset management, which include AllianceBernstein
LP, totalled 7 billion euros worldwide, AXA said.
At 1230 GMT, AXA shares were down 3 percent, underperforming
the European sector which was 1.2 percent weaker. Allianz
shares were down 1 percent.