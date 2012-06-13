Small could be beautiful for stock market debuts

* European bankers facing drop in fee income from IPOs
LONDON, June 13 When British vacuum technology
firm Edwards tried to launch on the London stock market
last year by selling just over one third of its shares, choppy
markets forced the company to pull its debut at the last minute.
Undeterred, Edwards headed for the United States where more
relaxed regulations allowed the company to shrink the size of
the stake it offered investors to 12 percent.
Last month, it floated in New York raising a less ambitious
$100 million, rather than the 350 million-450 million pounds
($544-$622 million) originally planned for London.
Fee-hungry investment bankers would like to try shrinking
the size of initial public offerings (IPOs) in Europe to revive
a major source of their income that is shrinking fast.
But two things stand in their way: regulators that set a
minimum IPO size and investors who need persuading that small
equity sales are in their interests too.
Bankers say the U.S. trend of companies selling a smaller
stake at the time they join the stock market has helped keep IPO
activity flowing there despite difficult markets, as sellers are
willing to let their shares go more cheaply.
"In the U.S. IPO discounts are high, around 30 to 50
percent. But issuers are tolerating those discounts as they are
doing very small deals," an equity capital markets (ECM) banker
said.
The amount raised from U.S. IPOs is up 35 percent
year-to-date on the same period last year, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
While the amount raised is boosted by Facebook's
bumper $16 billion debut, the total number of IPOs is 17.5
percent higher than a year ago.
In contrast, European IPO proceeds have tumbled 78 percent.
Companies are reluctant to launch equity offerings for fear of
having to sell large chunks of their stock cheaply into markets
spooked by the euro zone debt crisis.
"We need to see if we can do smaller issues in Europe," said
a second London-based ECM banker.
However concerns about liquidity and corporate governance
have led most European stock exchanges to require companies to
sell at least 25 percent of their stock when they list, in
contrast to the less prescriptive U.S. rules.
The minimum free float, the proportion of a company's shares
freely available to trade, is aimed at protecting investors. A
larger free float means a stock is easier to trade and ensures
the company has a more diverse group of shareholders.
ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE
"Europe should reduce the levels," said the first banker.
"If people want to float with less than 25 percent, and
investors want to buy it, then they should be able to."
Waivers are given in some cases, usually for large firms
where regulators do not consider liquidity would be compromised.
In March, Dutch cable company Ziggo was allowed
to offer a stake of up to 20.1 percent in Amsterdam, although it
increased this to 25 percent due to strong demand.
Investors have suggested German chemicals company Evonik cut
the size of its planned Frankfurt listing to help salvage its
prospects of getting it done in rocky markets.
"There is scope to experiment (on IPO size) but it will be
driven by investor appetite," said Robert Darwin, a corporate
finance lawyer at Withers.
So far, that appetite seems fairly limited.
"Sales of smaller stakes possibly could get the market
moving again but the downside to that is if you haven't got a
big free float, share prices can end up pretty volatile and that
is a red flag for most investors," said Paul Mumford at
Cavendish Asset Management.
"If I was looking at a company that had a very small free
float ... I would always have at the back of my mind that it
could float more of those shares in the future. I'd worry about
rushing in first time around in case I could get them cheaper
second time around, unless it was a cracking proposition."
An investor push for companies to require higher free floats
to enter the prestigious FTSE UK indices in London saw the FTSE
Group up the minimum to 25 percent from the start of 2012. It
also said it would take fresh soundings on whether to raise the
free float further.
As well as the risk of getting stuck in an illiquid stock,
which has at times been an issue on London's Alternative
Investment Market where there is no free float rule, corporate
governance has been a key concern in London.
This is particularly with some large, foreign-owned
resources firms such as Kazak miner ENRC, where
ownership tends to be concentrated among a small number of
powerful individuals.
The Association of British Insurers and the National
Association of Pension Funds (NAPF), whose members account for a
large proportion of investment in the UK stock market, have
complained some of these firms offer poor safeguards for
minority investors, which include millions of Britons investing
their retirement savings in funds that track major indices.
"We have witnessed many companies listing in London in
recent years which don't have any real connection with the UK
... In many cases, the businesses have proven to be highly
cyclical, often having limited free floats, and some have caused
us serious corporate governance concerns," said Euan Stirling,
Investment Director at Standard Life.
"We worry that this trend actually reduces the
attractiveness of the UK market from an investor's perspective
as it introduces a higher degree of volatility of returns and
can cause reputational concerns."
For London, at least, the long-term protection of its
reputation as a financial centre is likely to take precedence
over the current lull in IPO activity.