Cheniere LNG could dent Russian gas dominance in SE Europe-sources

* U.S. company Cheniere eyes LNG sales in central, SE Europe
* Cheniere looks at bringing floating LNG terminal to
Croatia
* Overture to region seen as proxy for U.S.-Russia struggle
By Marton Dunai
BUDAPEST, July 28 Cheniere Energy Inc
plans to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to central and
southeastern Europe within a few years, a move that with U.S.
supplies would loosen Russia's energy grip on the region,
sources told Reuters.
The Houston-based LNG specialist, which is gearing up to
launch western European operations this year, is eyeing an
eastern expansion, said six sources close to either Cheniere or
governments and companies in the region.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said Cheniere was
looking at bringing a floating regasification terminal to
Croatia. The company, which did not reply to emailed questions,
operates two LNG export terminals in the United States.
"Central and eastern Europe will become accessible soon,"
said one source familiar with Cheniere's plans. "The problem
right now is that markets exist in places where there is no
infrastructure. But that can be solved within two to three
years."
"LNG would allow these countries to participate in the fully
global gas market," the source added. "Cheniere's goal is not to
squeeze out the Russians but to allow for a good mix on the
market."
Building an LNG import terminal has long been discussed in
Croatia and has won the backing of the United States, which is
keen on helping the region diversify away from almost complete
reliance on deliveries from Russia's Gazprom.
Croatia has started the process to attract investors for an
LNG terminal but many believe the project is too costly and
faces too many roadblocks to succeed - making Cheniere's plans
for a floating LNG terminal a realistic way to help supply
central and southeastern Europe.
"A floating terminal, which can be relocated later, is more
realistic on this market," one source said. "This is part of a
process."
While Russia has been accused of using gas discounts, supply
disruptions and other means to further its political ends, most
market sources say Cheniere's plan is viable due to motivation
from the West to blunt Russia's impact in the energy sector.
Hungary and Croatia have already discussed Cheniere's plans
for the region, officials from the two countries said.
"Hungary will examine all new gas-sourcing options both
along business and geopolitical considerations," the Hungarian
foreign ministry said in an emailed reply to Reuters questions.
While Europeans have built more internal pipelines and
increased the ability to ship gas eastwards following a shutdown
of Russian supplies via Ukraine in 2009, broader plans to ensure
energy security have failed.
The failure of the Nabucco project to carry gas from central
Asia and Russia's decision to pull the plug on the South Stream
project - which would have bypassed Ukraine to supply
southeastern Europe - were two big blows for a region looking to
diversify its sources of supplies and transit routes.
"The problem with these major pipeline dreams is that they
have no product to carry," one market expert said. "Without a
robust alternative gas source, they make no sense."
The proposed floating terminal could also help unlock EU
funds to strengthen pipeline links between countries and
improving domestic gas networks - a scenario that would boost
Cheniere's ambitions in the region, sources said.
Cheniere's presence would also send a powerful political
message of U.S. interest in the region and represent a direct
challenge to traditional Russian dominance as the key supplier
to southeastern Europe, several sources said.
"Clearly there is a business dimension here, and there is a
political dimension," one source said. "Cheniere's role is part
of a wider Russian-American struggle."
