Domestic luxury demand recovers in Europe -Exane BNP

PARIS, Sept 26 Domestic demand for luxury goods
in Europe appears to be on the mend, broker Exane BNP Paribas
said in a note published on Thursday, based on comments from
luxury and fashion executives garnered during Milan and Paris
fashion weeks.
The broker said it had not heard one single luxury executive
complaining about domestic demand in Europe, marking a major
change in a market in decline for nearly five years and which
has plunged particularly severely in southern Europe over the
last two years.
"Europe could be the single most important positive surprise
in the second half of 2013, considering that improving domestic
spend will add to the continuing boom of overseas tourist
demand," Exane BNP Paribas analysts wrote.
The broker's view takes into account comments from luxury
brands such as Prada, which told investors at its
half-year results presentation it was seeing green shoots of
recovery in Europe and that the sales decline at its shops in
Italy had slowed down.
Exane BNP Paribas said demand in China, the industry's
growth engine in recent years, remained volatile and patchy
while demand was good in the United States and strong in Japan.