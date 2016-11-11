U.S. election sparks "violent rotation" to inflation plays -BAML

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 11 The U.S. election has sparked a
"violent rotation" into assets like industrial commodities and
inflation-linked securities on a wave of bets that a U.S. fiscal
splurge will boost inflation, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said
on Friday.
Donald Trump's election and his expected focus on tax cuts
and higher infrastructure and defence spending is fuelling a
switch out of "deflation winners" - assets that found favour
during the era of near-zero interest rates and austerity, it
said.
"The U.S. election has sparked a violent, tactical
capitulation, out of deflation plays to inflation plays, out of
ZIRP (zero interest rate policy) winners to fiscal winners,"
BAML strategists, led by Michael Hartnett, said in a note.
Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) which are
indexed to inflation, have enjoyed their largest eight-week
inflow on record, attracting over $5 billion, whilst commodities
and equities also proved big gainers in the week to Wednesday.
Although this rotation has been observable since early 2016,
BAML said the U.S. election marked the moment the switch
accelerated, with the bank's U.S. election flash fund managers
survey showing that investors tentatively viewed the election as
a "game-changer".
Some 46 percent of respondents in the BAML poll thought
Trump was most likely to pass a tax repatriation/infrastructure
spending bill in the first 100 days.
Commodities funds attracted $1.5 billon inflows in the week
to Wednesday, the largest in 14 weeks, BAML said, with commodity
prices jumping on the back of Trump's plans to fix U.S. roads,
bridges, schools and hospitals.
Copper is eyeing its biggest weekly rally in 35
years and iron ore is heading for its biggest
weekly gain on record, helped by a rosier outlook for Chinese
demand.
Equities funds attracted $8.9 billion, the most in 17 weeks,
but some $200 million was pulled from bonds, creating the
largest equity to bond flow differential in a year, BAML said.
In particular, investors withdrew money from emerging market
debt funds for the first time in 19 weeks, and from investment
grade bond funds for the first time in 16 weeks, with outflows
of $73 million and $300 million, respectively.
Meanwhile, U.S. equities attracted $5 billion, their largest
inflows in 17 weeks, Japan equities pulled in $4.8 billion,
their biggest in 14 months, and emerging market stocks attracted
$400 million, the most in 19 weeks.
Healthcare stocks enjoyed their largest inflows since
October 2015, attracting $700 million, but European equities
continued to suffer outflows, with some $1.3 billion redeemed.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Jamie McGeever and
Toby Chopra)