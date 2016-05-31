Institutional investors see blockchain potential, yet to commit: survey

LONDON May 31 Most investment institutions
still haven't taken concrete steps to better incorporate
"blockchain" technology in their operations, according to a
survey from State Street and Oxford Economics.
Blockchain, or distributed ledger technology, creates a
shared database in which participants can trace every
transaction. Its proponents say it has the potential to shake up
how financial markets operate.
While 57 percent of the asset managers and asset owners
surveyed expect blockchain technology will be widely adopted in
the investment business in the next five years, only seven
percent currently have initiatives underway to support adopting
the technology.
Among the hurdles are a lack of education about the
technology and concern over how secure networks built on
blockchain might be, according to the survey.
Santander is the first British bank to start using
the technology for recording international payments and may
start rolling out the service to customers next year, the head
of innovation at its UK arm said last week.
The technology may eventually allow banks to settle the
estimated $26 trillion of annual international transactions
almost instantaneously. That compares with settlement times of
days under the current systems used by banks.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)