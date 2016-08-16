European ETF assets under management hit record in July-Lipper

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16
LONDON Aug 16 Assets under management (AUM) at European exchange-traded funds (ETF) hit a record high at the end of July, according to Thomson Reuters Lipper data, helped by a rebound in regional markets.
Lipper data showed that assets under management (AUM) rose to 473.6 billion euros ($534 billion) at the end of July from 452.8 billion at the end of June, underscoring the growing popularity of low-cost passive investment vehicles among institutional as well as retail investors.
A rush into fixed income saw bond ETFs pull in 5 billion euros. U.S. equity ETFs had inflows of 1.5 billion euros, followed by global emerging market equity ETFs with 1.3 billion euros. Global equity ETFs saw 1 billion euros worth of inflows.
Thomson Reuters Lipper added that Blackrock's iShares , State Street's and Vanguard, were the best selling ETF promoters in Europe for July.
($1 = 0.8869 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Vikram Subhedar)
