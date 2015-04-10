Equity investors get ready for any stabilisation in the euro

* Stabilisation in euro would favour banks over autos

* Signs of European economic recovery could support euro

* Euro zone banks have not risen as much as auto stocks

* Consensus view remains one of downward pressure on euro

* Asset performance in 2015: link.reuters.com/gap87v

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, April 10 Stock market investors, looking for that little bit of "alpha" that will help them outperform the market, are starting to position themselves for any stabilisation in the euro.

The currency of the euro zone has been hit hard this year, pulled down by a strengthening U.S. dollar and the European Central Bank's programme of record-low interest rates and bond-buying.

But some investors are seeing signs of a recovery. The euro bounced off its March lows, and recent economic data have shown signs of a pick-up in Europe.

That has led them to shift out of sectors that gained from a weak euro -- such as export-sensitive European auto stocks -- and into areas that have not fared quite as well, such as European banks .

"With European economic data now showing signs of improvement, when U.S. economic data has been disappointing, the euro has stabilised versus the dollar and has picked up a little in recent weeks," said Kevin Lilley, European equity fund manager at Old Mutual Global Investors (OMGI).

"In this environment, I have been increasing the funds' weighting in European banks, adding Societe Generale and Mediobanca, as banks should be beneficiaries of the improving domestic economy."

BUY ITALY, SELL DAX?

Signs of a euro zone recovery emerged this month with data showing that euro zone factory growth hit a 10-month high. By contrast, U.S. economic data in April has included weaker-than-expected employment figures and a slowdown in U.S. services sector growth.

Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global, also advised investors to protect themselves in case the euro stabilised by favouring banks over car stocks, and buying the Italian rather than the German market.

"The consensus that the euro will be on a weaker footing is probably right, but you make the real money and outperformance on the margins," said Paulin.

Paulin recommended buying Italy's FTSE MIB -- a bank-heavy index -- and selling Germany's DAX, which contains many auto shares.

Euro zone bank stocks can outperform if the euro stabilises, as investors would be drawn towards companies with predominately domestic cash and domestic-focused earnings, such as banks, said Paulin.

The STOXX Europe 600 Autos Index has already risen more than 30 percent this year, while the DAX is at record highs and is up 26 percent.

The euro zone bank index is up 20 percent and the FTSE MIB up 26 percent -- similar to the DAX -- but some investors said Milan could outperform the DAX.

"We are slightly 'short' on Germany to finance 'long' positions on Italy," said Stefano Girola, fund manager at Swiss bank and fund management group SYZ. (Editing by Larry King)