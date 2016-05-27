GRAPHIC-Extreme mood swings: Europe miners' revisions at 2-1/2 yr high

* Mining sector's earnings upgrade rate hits 2-1/2-year high
* First quarter earnings performance relatively positive
* Further share upside potential after this year's rally
* Earnings Revision Ratio Graphic: bit.ly/22r2CG1
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 27 Sentiment toward European miners
has transformed since the extreme pessimism of early 2016 and
the share of upgrades in earnings forecast revisions is now at
its highest in more than two years even though metals prices
continue to struggle.
The European mining sector's earnings revision rate has
climbed to a 2-1/2 year high of 56.9 percent from 12.5 percent
just about five months ago, Thomson Reuters Datastream shows. [bit.ly/22r2CG1
]
The rate highlights that of every 100 earnings per share
(EPS) forward revisions by analysts in the past 30 days, nearly
57 of estimates were revised up, while the rest were lowered.
This comes even as prices of metals such as copper
and aluminium have remained under pressure mainly due to
subdued demand from China, the world's top metals consumer.
However, analysts said they were prepared to overlook that
soft outlook for metals prices to focus instead on attractive
valuations and better earnings for the actual mining companies.
Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC, said the bank has
an "overweight" rating on the materials sector as valuations are
becoming attractive.
"Our 'Chinometer', which measures the business climate in
China through the lens of European firms, indicates that the
market remains pessimistic on China even though some momentum
indicators are off their lows. This creates opportunities."
Datastream shows that the European mining sector now trades
at 20 times its 12-month forward earnings, down from 25 times a
month ago. [bit.ly/1TMKQLh
]
A pickup in earnings upgrades for the sector followed an
impressive first quarter, when 70 percent firms met or beat
analysts' earnings expectations, against 44 percent for telecom
companies and 53 percent for technology companies, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; editing by Ralph Boulton)