Uber may deliver latest blow to European parcel firms

* Start-up parcel delivery firms growing in Europe
* Uber says "currently" no plans for UberRUSH in UK
* Operators say their services cheaper and faster
* Analysts say new entrants to increase competition
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 16 Europe's postal companies,
already under pressure from Amazon, could soon face a
challenge from Uber, which is moving into deliveries,
and other start-ups.
UberRUSH -- run by Uber but connecting you to a courier
rather than a taxi -- and new entrants like PiggyBaggy and
Nimber, could dent the market share of operators such as Royal
Mail, Deutsche Post and PostNL,
equity analysts and investors told Reuters.
They are beginning to factor in a longer-term impact on the
stock values of these incumbents, which have been hit by
Seattle-based Amazon shifting from customer to competitor by
starting its own delivery services in parts of Europe.
They see this as a harbinger of what lies in store for
Europe's parcel delivery firms if Uber follows suit.
The UK's Royal Mail has said Amazon's move will more than
halve the growth potential for its parcels business - accounting
for half of its roughly 9.5 billion pounds ($13.7 billion)
revenues - for at least a few years.
Meanwhile, Credit Suisse analysts estimate that if Amazon
delivered half of its own parcels in three to five years, it
could mean an annual 3 to 5 percent revenue loss for Deutsche
Post arm DHL's parcel business.
The possibility of Uber moving into postal delivery in
Europe, as it has done in some U.S. cities, and the emergence of
other firms relying on ordinary people rather than companies to
deliver parcels in a cheaper and faster way, is seen as another
drag on Deutsche Post, PostNL and Royal Mail shares, which are
down 3 to 20 percent this year.
"UberRUSH would be another potential competitor trying to
take a slice of the pie, which would no doubt put further
pressure on companies like Royal Mail when same day delivery
grows in importance," said David Kerstens, European transport
and logistics analyst at Jefferies.
Uber says it "currently" has no plans to start UberRUSH in
the UK, but analysts said it was just a matter of time before it
launched elsewhere, given the rapid growth of its taxi service.
If Uber were to capture 10 percent of the UK's courier
market, it would translate into a 700 million pounds income for
just one country, according to a report by delivery company
ParcelHero, which says the global courier and parcel sector
generates about $250 billion in revenues each year.
The other threat comes from firms such as Finland's
PiggyBaggy, which is now eying Denmark and Germany, and Norway's
Nimber. Both connect customers willing to pay people who are
travelling to the same destination to deliver their parcels.
Nimber has 27,000 registered users since starting in Britain
seven months ago and is targeting about 100,000 by the year-end.
TACKLING THE CHALLENGE
DHL, PostNL and Royal Mail all expressed confidence when
asked how they would tackle these new challenges, with some
pointing out that they were already developing similar
operations.
DHL said that for traditional providers, crowd-sourced
delivery companies meant more competition, but also offered an
opportunity. It has tried delivering parcels in Stockholm by
involving local residents and is considering a second programme.
A Royal Mail spokesman said new entrants were adding to the
options to consumers mainly in the same-day segment, in which it
was also a sizeable player, while PostNL said it welcomed
competition, but believed in the strengths of its own business.
But for some, this optimism is overdone.
Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global, said
Royal Mail was one of his favoured "short" plays, while
Redmayne-Bentley investment manager David Battersby also saw the
European postal firms losing their market dominance.
"The traditional postal companies will not disappear but
with the competition coming in, I don't see how they can
maintain their iron-like grasp on the market," Battersby said.
($1 = 0.6917 pounds)
(Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alexander Smith)